Cross Gene’s Shin Won Ho Revealed To Have Enlisted Back In October

Cross Gene’s Shin Won Ho has already enlisted within the navy.

On November 18, a supply from Shin Won Ho’s company Amuse Leisure revealed, “Shin Won Ho has been working as a public service employee since October 19. Since all [Korean men] must serve within the navy, he enlisted privately with none particular proceedings following his needs to take action quietly.”

The identical day, Shin Won Ho posted a handwritten letter for his followers on his Instagram revealing that he had enlisted within the navy. His full letter is translated beneath:

Hiya! Our treasured CandY who’ve all the time liked and supported me! That is Shin Won Ho!!! Is everybody doing properly? I’ve to briefly spend time with out assembly everybody. It’s such a disgrace. I used to be very pleased to be with everybody repeatedly since 2012. My recollections since my debut days are nonetheless as vivid as yesterday’s recollections. Though it’s for a short interval, I’ll wait till the day we are able to meet once more and spend every day smiling. So everybody, please look forward to the day I return whereas reminiscing by way of my movies and music. Then, time will fly by in a blink of a watch. I all the time love you, and thanks. I’m grateful. ^^

Shin Won Ho entered the leisure business by way of a industrial in 2011. He later debuted because the chief of Cross Gene, and he appeared on varied dramas corresponding to “The Legend of the Blue Sea,” “twentieth Century Boy and Lady,” “Hip Hop King,” and extra.

Wishing Shin Won Ho a protected navy service!

Watch Shin Won Ho in “Monkey and Canine Romance” beneath:

