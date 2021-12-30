Cross with Stephen Curry at 50 seconds and the point that defined the game: Campazzo started again and Denver beat Golden State

Campazzo started again and Denver beat Golden State

Facundo Campazzo celebrated twice on Tuesday night in the fantastic world of the NBA. In an engaging match, The Denver Nuggets beat the Golden State Warriors 89-86, the team with the best record in the league so far this regular season, and also the Cordoba was a starter for the first time so far this season he has Colorado as one of the cheerleaders for the Western Conference.

The Argentine guard had to wait for the 33rd game of the season to start from the start. And he did it neither more nor less than against the league’s sensation team and had to face the player who continues to break historical records. It was for this reason that, with the loss of Monte Morris due to injury, the coach Michael Malone He chose the Cordovan to replace him.

Campazzo played almost 32 minutes and contributed 5 points (1-2 in free, 2-4 in doubles and 0-1 in triples), 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 robberies Y a lid in his first tenure of the year.

“Choosing Facu without Monte Morris was an easy decision; we needed him to defend Steph Curry like last season “, were the words that the coach used in the post-match press conference to highlight Campazzo’s work, which already In the first action of the game he had a heads-up with the Warriors’ No. 30.

There were 50 seconds on the game clock when Curry had the ball at the top, behind the three-point line. The former Real Madrid applied his classic brand with pressure, managed to brush the ball and Steph lost control of it until he fouled the Argentine. That was already a demonstration of what the first half was going to be like for the man who reached 3,000 triples in his NBA career: he had more losses than points and Denver took advantage of it to go ahead on the scoreboard with a wide difference (60-36).

Campazzo started again and scored Stephen Curry (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

In that span, Campazzo showed his ability as a great passer with three assists for Jeff Green. One of them was spectacular because with a feint he left Andrew Wiggins on the road in his penetration to the rim and then enabled the experienced power forward who ended the action with a dunk. In his offensive side, he managed to score his only shot from the field with a layup after a great pass from Nikola Jokic.

The second half was another story. The Nuggets only scored 29 points and Golden State got within range at the end. With an advantage of two for the visitors (88-86), the defense of Jokic appeared. The Serbian Giant, Last Most valuable Player in the NBA, avoided a shot under the rim by Jonathan Kuminga with a block. Once such action occurred, the ball was loose and the one who took it was Campazzo, who escaped from the rivals until he was fouled with 1.9 seconds remaining by the end of the game.

Facundo went to the line for the first time in the match: scored the first to make a three-point distance (89-86), but missed the second shot and he gave the Warriors the chance, and Curry, to send the game into overtime. But the Golden State star couldn’t make a shot and the game ended in victory for Denver.

The other detail that stood out in the match was the mockery that the North American commentators of the broadcast made for the simulation of a foul.

In addition to Campazzo’s contribution, the Nuggets were fed by Jokic (22 points, 18 rebounds and 5 goal passes) and Will Barton, who in the last minute added two key annotations for the victory to add 21 points. Thanks to this victory, the Colorado franchise is 17-16 and ranks fifth in the West dominated by the Warriors, closely followed by the Phoenix Suns.

This Thursday, in what will be the last game of 2021 for the Campazzo team, there will be a rematch at the Ball Arena between both teams from 11:30 p.m. (Argentine time).

The Argentine guard with Michael Malone, the Denver coach (Getty Images via AFP)

