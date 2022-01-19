Crossfire is the “world’s number 1” online FPS with nearly 690 million users

The shooter updates its activity data to welcome the RTS of the saga, Crossfire: Legion.

On the occasion of the presentation of Crossfire: Legion, the enormous success of the first-person action-shooter video game was exemplified with a fact: 690 million players spread across 80 countries, with current peaks of up to eight million simultaneous users. Always according to those responsible. In other words, and according to those responsible, Crossfire is today the number one online FPS.

In addition, the television series inspired by the Smilegate shooter video game triumphs in Asia and accumulates more than 1,800 million views so far, showing the social impact that IP is having beyond its natural territory.

Smilegate is not satisfied with these numbers and is going for more, which is why in the spring we will have the launch of Crossfire: Legion, seeking to adapt the intense war action for which the IP is known as a multiplayer real-time strategy title. You can learn more about this video game by consulting the impressions of Crossfire: Legion published in 3DJuegos, which says this in its final lines: “what I have been able to play has convinced me, liked it and, above all, fun”.

Before the Feb. 10, Crossfire X is scheduled to be released with the promise of a fast-paced first-person shooter that offers a variety of exciting multiplayer experiences and a film campaign which explores the worldwide conflict between the world’s two most formidable private military factions. The latter has been developed together with Remedy Entertainment.

