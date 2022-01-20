Crossfire: Legion and its promising strategy for PC, an RTS that has convinced me

With 690 million players spread across 80 countries and more than eight million simultaneous players, the Crossfire franchise is a benchmark in the online FPS landscape. Without stopping growing since 2007, it is now the turn for Crossfire: Legion, an RTS set in this same universe that will soon arrive on PC. We have played it and we tell you everything you need to know in our impressions.

In recent times, the Crossfire franchise has begun to make a name for itself in our country thanks, above all, to Crossfire X. An Xbox adaptation of the acclaimed first-person shooter that captivates a huge number of users in Asia. The biggest novelty present in this version is the incorporation of a new campaign mode for which the South Korean developer Smilegate has had the collaboration of Remedy Entertainment. Parents Alan Wake or Control are real experts when it comes to creating interesting stories for their games, so the launch of this title on February 10 is one of the most anticipated events of this beginning of the year.

However, Crossfire is not satisfied with this alone. A good example of this is the Chinese television series inspired by its universe that brings together a whopping 1,800 million downloads. A good way of saying that the futuristic confrontations between the Global Risk and Blacklist factions are of great interest to a good number of users. While comparisons are always hateful, the moves around Crossfire are reminiscent of Riot’s strategy to expand the brand and the League of Legends universe beyond the MOBA.

With all this in mind, last summer saw the unveiling of Koch Media’s new distribution imprint, Prime Matter. In that event, the name of a new RTS, Crossfire: Legion, was included in a very fleeting way. We soon learned that it was the same universe, and that Smilegate was indeed looking to grow its franchise beyond multiplayer FPS, but not in any way. In the same way that they have done with Crossfire X, for this new strategy title they decided to look for a studio with enough gender experience enough to create a round enough title that would meet the quality parameters that its large community demands. The chosen ones were Blackbird Interactive, a name that may not tell you anything at first, but that will surely arouse your curiosity when you know that it is the studio in charge of the next Homeworld 3 or that it has among its ranks such notable names as Rob Cunningham or Aaron Kambeitz, some of the founders of the renowned Relic Entertainment studio (Company of Heroes, Age of Empires IV).

Crossfire: Legion advances slowly, but surely

If you are a lover of classic-inspired RTS, you will surely burn with the desire to know more. The authors of Crossfire: Legion want to consolidate a one hundred percent reliable development based, above all, on communication and support from the community. For this reason, the title will come in April in early access mode on PC.

Meanwhile, during these months new elements will be added to the technical test that we have been able to play and that has only consisted of 1v1 and 3v3 multiplayer games. The plans are to unveil the third faction of the game together with the publication of an open demo on Steam, as well as incorporating new maps during the month of February and taking advantage of March to induce the ranked mode. All this while so many other different game modes have just been outlined, among which its single player campaign should be highlighted, but that is still a promise that I hope will arrive sooner rather than later during its early access phase, as well as more leaders and a larger number of units.

Going into the matter of what I have had in front of me during these days of testing, I have been able to control two of the three factions that the title will have: Blacklist and Global Risk. The system and goal of the game in both modes is based on control specific areas of the map in which the only two resources to attend to are present: materials and fuel. The extraction of these depends on the creation of nearby logistics deposits, so, unlike other games such as the aforementioned Company of Heroes, it will not be enough to take control of the source of resources, but it will be necessary to fervently monitor that our nearby warehouses are not destroyed, ending the flow of materials through which our workers will create new buildings from which we will obtain our units on the battlefield, as well as various level improvements.

Distributed throughout its scenarios, there are places where we can repair our units and recover the health of our soldiers.

This first contact has left me with very recognizable sensations within the genreDuring this test we have been presented with up to eight structures in total that maintain a certain symmetry between both sides, counting, yes, with some peculiarities for each faction that, in turn, currently have a total of seven different units divided into three classes such as infantry, tanks and air. The truth is that this first contact has left me with very recognizable sensations within the genre. In the end, and despite the fact that through the improvement of units or by increasing the level of structures, you end up having a wide range of possibilities for special attacks with each of the different pieces, experience lends itself to tactics blitz based on harass the opponent from the beginning preventing him from settling on the map or comfortably producing resources.

This is the multiplayer strategy of Crossfire: Legion

I have been able to test two different maps, one more dedicated to 1v1 mode and another with night lighting and larger dimensions more suitable for 3v3 skirmishes. In addition to the already mentioned resource extraction system. There are certain hot spots to attend to during matches. These places allow troops, tanks or air vehicles that are within their area of ​​effect gradually restore your health points. Obviously, controlling them from the beginning saves a lot of resources that can be used to raise our level and improve the units, giving us an essential strategic advantage during the game.

In Crossfire: Legion there will be more than one focus to attend to simultaneously, so the games acquire a vibrant and energetic point that makes them very entertaining, especially when facing another player. Despite the symmetry between the armies and having noted that the air units are currently a bit unbalanced and can end up becoming a great weight that tips the scales in your favor, Crossfire: Legion gives the player a pair of aces up your sleeve thanks to your leaders.

Throughout the various maps in Crossfire: Legion there will be various Hot Spots to dominate.

These commanders give us the power to execute special orders that act as ultimate with refreshment time. For example, in the case of the leader of Global Risk (called Cardinal), he has abilities that allow him to execute an intense artillery attack in a certain radius of effect or create a certain area in which his units have an efficiency bonus. With Blacklist, their leader Phoenix has very different tactics, being able to heal nearby units or use stealth profiles to infiltrate troops behind enemy lines. These traits can make a big difference from one game to another, both in terms of military power and your style of play, so it is worth keeping an eye out for new leaders in the future.

I was convinced, liked and, above all, funThe title is still in full development, so commenting on some enemy and allied AI errors would not be entirely fair, even more so considering that they are not particularly bloody, the most serious being some errors in obtaining routes from our workers who can walk more than they should. However, the title has run without performance problems on my PC, highlighting the precision for the aesthetic detail that allows the camera to be brought closer to the field, as well as the use of a very vivid color palette which makes the title very attractive at all times.

I think it’s too early to draw any conclusions about Crossfire: Legion, but what I’ve been able to play has convinced me, liked it and, above all, fun. We must remain very attentive to the future of its development, since it may be one of the surprises of the year within the real-time strategy genre.

Controlling the extraction of materials and resources is essential to victory in Crossfire: Legion.