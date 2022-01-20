Crossfire: Legion premieres trailer and advances its launch: this is the RTS of the action saga

The real-time strategy video game presents images and details about the months prior to its premiere.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated January 18, 2022, 11:11 1 comment

Blackbird Interactive y Prime Matter today shared a new informational preview of Crossfire: Legion, a real-time strategy video game set in the futuristic universe of war action originally created by Smilegate. Among the novelties we have a first presentation trailer, an extensive gallery of images and details about its launch in early access for PC.

Prime Matter guarantees gamers to enjoy a true modern action RTSIt will be available from spring on Steam with the aim of reach a version 1.0 before the end of the year. Its managers hope to be able to take advantage of the comments of the community in the last stages of development, thus seeking to offer a balanced, optimized and high-quality experience. “Early Access will allow gamers around the world to experience a true modern action RTS, with a historical nod to the original games that defined the genre, allowing them to shape and define gameplay from modes to maps to units.” , details Prime Matter in a statement.

Before, this same month of January, there will be a technical test which will allow those who register to play with two of the three factions of the RTS, Blacklist or Global Risk together with the respective commander, in two multiplayer maps 1v1 or 3v3.

“RTS gamers know what they want and what a current game should offer. Who better to make sure we’re on the same page? We’re offering all fans of the genre the opportunity to participate in the growth of the title. We have great features and game modes to reveal in the coming months and we look forward to adding a lot of content as we go into early access,” says de Maurice Grela of Blackbird Interactive, sharing the Canadian team’s roadmap for the start of the year.

Crossfire: Legion is presented as a real-time strategy video game set in a conflictive future world located within the universe created by Smilegate Entertainment, which also has Crossfire X in development together with Remedy with a view to a soon release. You can delve deeper into the RTS by reading fellow Carlos Gallego’s impressions of Crossfire: Legion.

