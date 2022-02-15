Crossfire X Executive Producer apologizes for the current state of the game and announces improvements

A new Developer Note explains the plans for the next update

Last Thursday, shooter lovers received Crossfire X. Although the title promised a great war experience on Xbox One and Xbox Series, it seems that its launch has not been as positive as expected. The community has been quick to share critics about the game, so the developer team is already preparing future updates with implementation of improvements.

You are everything to us and I think you deserve more than just a patch note.Sooro BooBut before communicating all his intentions regarding the title, the executive producer of Crossfire X, Sooro Boo, has wanted to publicly apologize to the players. This is how it reads in the latest Development Update, whose introduction begins with Boo’s personal statements: “It is clear that we have inadvertently disappointed to many of the players and fans who have been with us for a long time.

“You are everything to us and I think you deserve more than just a patch note, which is why I wanted to take this opportunity to I personally apologize for the current state of the gametell you exactly how we are going to approach the problems and ask you for an opportunity to compensate for everything”. A few sentences that accompany the improvements that we will see in future updates.

On this occasion, the authors have focused on correcting three situations that cloud the user experience in the game. First, it promises to fix the problems related to the knob sensitivityalthough it has also taken advantage of this developer note to announce a new balance of the “Boogieman“. Sticking with the weapons, have fixed the bugs around the CAR-4 and, taking into account that it is one of the initial items, they assure that a solution will be implemented in the next patch.

We will have to follow the news around Crossfire X to find out about its future fixes, because although it was a game long awaited by fans of this genre, it seems that it is not yet 100% polished. In this way, and with a personal apology, the creators once again reiterate their intention to carry a good game through updates that fix all bugs.

