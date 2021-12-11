Crossfire X, the Remedy shooter, sets its release date for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S

We have met her along with a new trailer issued during The Game Awards 2021 gala.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 10 December 2021, 12:23 11 comments

I wanted to know more about Crossfire X, and finally Remedy has wanted to clarify some doubts by participating directly in The Game Awards 2021. In addition to the confirmation of Alan Wake 2, the study has wanted to publish a new video of its shooter to know when it will arrive on Xbox consoles.

Coming February 10 to Xbox consolesThe release date set on the calendar is February 10, 2022, so there are only two months left from this moment to be able to play it on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It is something that does not surprise us too much, since the icing on the cake was missing for a development that, as we knew, it was already well advanced.

In the video they have shared, we can see more moments of the game’s gameplay, interspersed with somewhat more spectacular cutscenes. The game will try to offer us an experience of action and shooting through a film campaign which is in charge of Remedy, although there will also be time to enjoy multiplayer modes.

Crossfire X is just one of the many titles that we have seen during The Game Awards 2021. In 3DJuegos we have compiled all the important announcements that he left us this morning but, if what interests you are the prizes, we also offer you the complete list of winners of the awards for the best games of the year 2021.

