Crossout debuts ‘Steel Gladiators’ update, with a new game mode, new season and more

Crossout has gone full throttle! The new update, with the name of ‘steel gladiators‘, has given us a good reason to return to the brutal car game and experiment with all its new features. Because, although we already knew the details of this patch, the trailer published by the development team has left us wanting to put our skills to the test.

And what would be the best way to polish our driving skills? Well, obviously, with the new game mode: the Arena. Here we will carry out battles of 3 vs.3 in a bestial experience that will not leave anyone indifferent. And it is that the authors have proposed to give us a totally renewed experience with the possibility of playing in three mapssome scenarios that we can enjoy until the disappearance of the Arena on March 20.

But the update features much more than a game mode, as it also kicks off the new Season. Here, we will have the opportunity to go up to 54 levels with rewards and buy parts to further customize our vehicle. After all, Targem Games promises to further expand the experience of improving our car with several items: an automatic cannon, a missile launcher, a drone, an unprecedented cockpit and even PK never seen before.

Be that as it may, we have the perfect excuse to play Crossout for free and discover all the peculiarities of the title, from its gameplay to its various options of personalization. In addition, the game adds more content while improving on a technical level, something that we have seen with a version of Xbox Series that manages to squeeze the power of the next-gen.

