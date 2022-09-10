Crossout is updated with new balance tweaks, an improved matchmaking system, and more

The latest patch from Targem Games introduces several changes to weapons and vehicle parts.

Crossout returns to the fray with a new update which improves the player experience through various balance adjustments and small changes to their matches. The team of Targem Games has been working on these kinds of patches since the implementation of the new season, and now it returns with slight alterations to an assortment of weapons and parts.

As we read on the official Crossout website, some elements have been adjusted around pieces such as the M-37 Piercer (reduction of overheating time, reduction of durability), Summator y Argument (reduction of spread when firing a shot, elimination of spread by rotation), Prosecutor 76mm (damage boost, explosive damage boost) and more.

As usual in this type of update, from Targem Games they have also taken the opportunity to improve the matchmaking system in the ‘Championship of Steel’ brawl and fixed bugs in the ‘Damage Counter’ decoration and other aspects of matches. This ensures that brutal clashes are free from unexpected problems.

These are not the only changes that Targem Games has introduced in recent weeks, as its driving and destruction game has also brought back game modes and has implemented a redesign in the co-pilot system, among other new features. If you want to check all these improvements, remember that you can play Crossout for free on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

