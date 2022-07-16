Crossout opens its new season with a redesign in the co-pilot system, parts and more news

In addition, the Targem Games team introduces unpublished maps and parts to increase the statistics of our vehicles.

Crossout continues to release new features that attract the attention of any fan of clashes between cars. Knowing that Targem Games usually keep users happy with content-laden updates, it’s no surprise that the new season of their game brings with it a good handful of surprises to continue participating in the brutal games that characterize this experience so much.

That is why the developers now warn us of everything that comes with the latest update, which integrates unpublished parts, customization kits, a map, improvements and more. Starting with the highlights, it seems that Targem Games wants to address the requests of its community with a redesign in the co-pilot system. As we read on their website, we can now buy these add-ons with “secret data” and benefit from their passive skills and his “talent“, which can be activated in the middle of the fight to get bonuses and advantages in battle.

Beyond this, the update also introduces a updated version of the well-known Pursuit mode, which consists of sabotaging a convoy of trucks to get hold of their loot. Along with this, it is also important to note that we will be able to play on an unpublished map, which has the name of “peaceful atom“, and we will get various rewards as we level up. As expected, this patch also includes a good handful of parts that help us customize the vehicles according to our style of play.

In this way, there is no doubt that Crossout achieves keep attention of its users and capture interest of new players. If you want to know the particularities of this title, remember that you can play Crossout for free and, incidentally, you can check the latest technical improvements. After all, its developers have released updates to fix various bugs and have improved the delivery’s graphics with a new Anti-Aliasing technology.

