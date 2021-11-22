Crossout prepares a brutal update: more crashes against cars, new material and more news

Gaijin is preparing to add new features to his F2P such as new parts to customize the vehicles.

Crossout keeps giving us excuses to get behind the wheel and put the pedal to the metal. After a summer in which new maps and game modes were included, Gaijin now presents us with the news of his next update: new PKs, structural pieces and even a special mode with which we will collide left and right against other players.

Gaijin’s F2P used to give us the ability to play games where we had to escape from ravagers, some robber cars against which we fought on the road. However, the developer has decided to move away from this with its new game mode and presents battles in which we can control the Ravagers themselves in a 10 Survivor PvP vs. 2 Enemy Users where surviving will not be easy at all.

However, the news does not end here, as Gaijin accompanies this surprise with two new PK to include in our vehicle and up to structural parts completely unreleased in the game; a couple of elements that will expand the possibilities of the players within the games. In addition, the study has an ace up its sleeve and warns the community that there are still surprises to show, as the team is working on a piece of which they still cannot give details.

Beyond this, Crossout will fix various bugs with its update and returns the maps from Old Town, Founders Canyon, and Bridge to Clan Battle Rotation. All these news will be available next weekSo now you can play Crossout for free and polish your driving skills in order to provoke (and endure) some really impressive battles between vehicles.

More about: Crossout and Gaijin Entertainment.