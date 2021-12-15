Crossout presents its graphic benefits on Xbox Series: battles at 60 frames per second and 4K

Gaijin releases an unexpected update adding full support to the latest Microsoft console.

More news for the survivors of Crossout, although this time Gaijin is stepping away from the bonus content to focus on the gaming experience of Xbox Series users. Although just a few days ago this console was running the title at 30 frames per second and with a resolution of 1080p, the new Crossout update gives a pleasant surprise to players with a full support for all title related functions.

Now, Gaijin promises Xbox Series players that they will be able to participate in vehicle battles through 60 frames per second and a resolution that reaches stunning 4K, so the screen will be expanded with details and textures of all kinds, as well as with a fluidity that is most grateful for the survival stages. In other words, a remarkable improvement in game quality of Xbox Series X and S.

Gaijin boasts of this feat explaining on the Crossout website some of the details that we can see in-game from now on: “No matter what kind of armored vehicle you have in your garage – a huge steel monster or a nimble little scout made of old pipes and grids – the double frame rate will allow you to control it with much more comfort. And the 4K screen resolution will let you see even the smallest rivet on the door of the bus that you adapted as an armor plate! “.

The developers want to go further with rewards for all Xbox Series players, so you only need to connect to Crossout to receive novelty gifts. In addition, they warn PS5 owners to be attentive to the news of the game, as they remain surprises to be announced for Sony console users. If you want to receive the gifts mentioned above or you just want to discover what this game offers, you can play Crossout for free to enjoy the most brutal clashes between cars and their battles full of dynamism.

More about: Crossout, Xbox Series, 60fps and 4K.