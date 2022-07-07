Crossout presents offers on packs for Xbox, with discounts of 50% in the Microsoft store

The developers encourage us to get a new team to conquer the Wasteland.

Crossout has made fans of brutal car battles hooked on modalities that are well-loved by the community. From Targem Games they are aware that they can maintain the interest of the public with unpublished contentbut they also want to give us the possibility to update our equipment with xbox deals.

Because, as we read on the Crossout website, Xbox One and Xbox Series users will be able to enjoy 50% discounts in a handful of packs. To access these offers, we just have to enter through the Microsoft store of the July 5 to 11although it is important to note that this promotion only affects specific packages.

Following this line, Crossout encourages us to change the team with packs that have been on the lips of all players for a few weeks. If you want to know which sets are included in this promotion, you just have to look at the following list.

Arachnid (Arachnida)



Iron shield



Triad: The Patron



Triad: The Rascal (Triad: The Rascal)



Polimorfo (Polymorph)

Beyond the discounts, we must also highlight that Crossout has been improving your experience with updates that include bug fixes and even a new Anti-Aliasing technology that significantly improves graphics. If you want to enjoy these benefits and discover a beastly universe, remember that you can play Crossout for free.

