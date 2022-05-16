Crossout will improve your graphics with a new Anti-Aliasing technology: this is what it looks like in a video comparison

Called TAA (Temporal Anti-Aliasing), the Targem Games team wants to remove all jagged edges.

Crossout manages to keep the interest of his community with all kinds of initiatives. Recently, we were able to enjoy an event dedicated to Easter, although the developers also introduce various incentives that encourage us to try various cosmetics. In addition to this, the game also releases new new game modes and cars through updates, but all this will be much more enjoyable with the latest novelty.

We talk about TAAthe acronym for the Temporal Anti-Aliasing. As many of you already know, this technology softens the well-known “jagged edges” and achieves a more realistic perspective of the scene, but the Targem Games team wanted to take this to another level with features that exceed those we have already seen with FXAA (Fast approXimate Anti-Aliasing), MSAA (Multisample Anti-Aliasing) y SMALL (Subpixel Morphological Anti-Aliasing).

As explained on the Crossout website, “TAA technology calculates a certain amount of pre-rendered framestaking into account the position of the pixels in the dynamics”. In this way, the developers manage to eliminate the irregularity in the edges of the objects and the flickering in the shiny surfaces, as you can see in the video comparison that you have at the beginning of this news.

With the introduction of the new TAA, Gaijin Entertainment announces plans to abandon MSAA technology while retaining FXAA and SMAA. Of course, we already have more reasons to enjoy car battles in even more refined image quality, although the game’s authors have already been making changes that look to the future of what technician. If you want to experience the latest graphic additions to the installment, remember that you can play Crossout for free and test your resistance in its vehicles.

More about: Crossout, Gaijin Entertainment, Targem Games and Anti-Aliasing.