Crossplay confirmed for Watch Dogs Legions

Ubisoft has confirmed that Watch Dogs Legion online modes will receive crossplay option in a future update.

As confirmed the official Twitter account from Watch Dogs Legions responding to a user, commenting as follows: “While cross-play is not currently available for Watch Dogs Legion online, the development team is working on adding this feature to the game with a future update.”

Watch Dogs Legion online modes arrived last week on console, while the PC version had to be delayed indefinitely due to an issue causing the game to crash computers with certain GPUs.

On March 23, Raid-type tactical operations will be available after a short delay. Until then, PS5 and PS4 players will also have to deal with “limited in-game text chat.”

We recently got to enjoy Watch Dogs Legion online cooperative modes before its launch, commenting that “the cooperative missions are very reminiscent of the Assassin’s Creed Unity approach, as they are identical to the ones you find in the main campaign, simply redesigned with more in mind. participants.”

The crossplay or cross game in Watch Dogs Legion will allow players to enjoy these modes online with any other player regardless of whether they are playing on the same console.