Crowsworn, the Hollow Knight-inspired game that swept Kickstarter, debuts a spectacular new trailer

A preview of the game is shown in commemoration of the first anniversary after the start of its Kickstarter campaign.

Crowsworn, a very interesting metroidvania inspired by Hollow Knight, has released a new trailer where more gameplay excerpts are shown. This on the occasion of the first anniversary of its start on Kickstarter, a platform on which it swept. The meta initial era of $125,000 Canadians but it has managed to raise ten times more.

concretely CAD 1,258,068 has been raised to date Thanks to the financial contribution of 19.695 personas. Of course, this title developed by Mongoose Rodeo has not been slow to show its joy on Twitter: “Very excited to share the Kickstarter anniversary trailer with all of you! It’s been a year! So here’s a little of what old and a lot of the new!”

Mongoose Rodeo threw a trial demo this week for a lucky few. Although the demo was released this week, there are already those who even has completed it killing the boss without taking a single hit. Also, in a Twitter post he shared various codes so that faster users could redeem Crowkart, a curious Crowsworn mod.

This metroidvania is set in the land of Fearanndal, a vivid realm teeming with nightmarish blind creatures numbering over 120 unique enemies and 30 different final bosses. This title will come out in PC, Nintendo Switch y consolas PlayStation y Xbox, still to be confirmed. Unfortunately still has no release date but it can already be added to your wish list on Steam.

