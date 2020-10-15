CRPF demand for protection of Hathras victim’s family, SC said- let it deal to High Court

Hathras Case: Hearing took place in the Supreme Court on Thursday on the Hathras gangrape case. The CJI said – Let the High Court deal with it and we will supervise it in the sense that we are the last observer and appellate body. ” Also Read – CBI team reached Hathras District Hospital, on the question of CCTV Footage, the doctor said – how is this possible

In this, Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing on behalf of the Director General of Police of UP, said that CRPF can be deployed to protect the victim's family and witnesses, but the court should make it clear that it will not have any effect on the UP Police. While Senior Advocate Indira Jai ​​Singh said, we are not satisfied with the witness protection given by the UP government as the case is against them. The Supreme Court should appoint a split public prosecutor to debate the case.

SG Tushar Mehta tells SC that Hathras victim's family wants SC to supervise and UP government has no problem with that, this is not adversarial. CJI Bobde tells Mehta, "Let tHC deal with this & we will supervise in the sense considering the ultimate supervisor and appellate body." https://t.co/08NbxCjYsF – ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

At the same time, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says that CRPF is not required and the state is completely non-partisan.

Solicitor General Tusshar Mehta for the UP Government informed the SC that he had given an affidavit filed to deploy security outside the victim’s house, to provide security to her family and witnesses. He has also told the court that the victim’s family has appointed advocate Kushwaha as his personal lawyer.

Let us know that the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday informed the Supreme that a ‘three-tier system’ has been made to protect the family members and witnesses of the victim in the Hathras case. In this incident a Dalit girl was brutally raped and she later died in hospital.

The state government has requested the court to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the case, to submit the report of progress in the investigation to the state government every fortnight, which can be filed by the state’s director general of police. Earlier, the state government had said that the CBI could investigate this incident in a time bound manner.

In its compliance affidavit filed in the court, the Uttar Pradesh government has said that it is determined to provide complete protection to the victim’s family and witnesses to ensure an “independent and impartial investigation” of the case and has sufficient security forces deployed for it. has gone.