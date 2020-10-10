CRPF investigating allegations of not having bullet proof vehicle, Rahul Gandhi shared video

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday said it was examining the ‘authenticity’ of a video put on Twitter by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that some soldiers were accused of shooting him in a non-bullet proof vehicle Being sent on duty Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 30 Congress leaders including Sonia, Manmohan, Rahul to be star campaigners of Congress

CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Moses Dinakaran said in a statement, "CRPF has enough safe vehicles to meet various campaign related needs." According to the statement, "The authenticity of the video is being investigated by CRPF is."

Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, "Is this justice?" He also shared a video in which there is a conversation between the jawans about allegedly being transported in non-bullet proof vehicles. He tweeted in Hindi, "Our soldiers are being sent to martyrs in non-bullet proof trucks and Rs. 8,400 crore aircraft for the Prime Minister."

Our jawans are being sent to martyrs in non-bullet proof trucks and 8400 crore aircraft for PM! Is this justice pic.twitter.com/iu5iYWVBfE – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 10, 2020

