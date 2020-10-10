Entertainment

CRPF investigating allegations of not having bullet proof vehicle, Rahul Gandhi shared video

October 10, 2020
2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday said it was examining the ‘authenticity’ of a video put on Twitter by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that some soldiers were accused of shooting him in a non-bullet proof vehicle Being sent on duty Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 30 Congress leaders including Sonia, Manmohan, Rahul to be star campaigners of Congress

CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Moses Dinakaran said in a statement, “CRPF has enough safe vehicles to meet various campaign related needs.” According to the statement, “The authenticity of the video is being investigated by CRPF is.” Also Read – Video: ‘No Bullet Proof Vehicles’ for Soldiers ..! Rahul Gandhi targeted the government

Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, “Is this justice?” He also shared a video in which there is a conversation between the jawans about allegedly being transported in non-bullet proof vehicles. He tweeted in Hindi, “Our soldiers are being sent to martyrs in non-bullet proof trucks and Rs. 8,400 crore aircraft for the Prime Minister.” Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Rahul will be the star campaigner of Congress amidst dissatisfaction arising out of ticket distribution

(input language)

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.