CRPF jawan shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir, snatch weapons after martyrdom

Srinagar: In Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam on Thursday, motorcycle-ridden terrorists opened fire on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, injuring the jawan. Militants also snatched the jawan’s rifle Police officials have given this information. The injured jawan was immediately admitted to the army hospital in Srinagar. Also Read – Kashmir: Terrorists making bunkers in rivers, adopting such methods to avoid army

The police force has been called to the spot and the area has been cordoned off. Police and security forces have started a search operation to catch terrorists. More official information has not been shared regarding this. Let us know that for the past several days, the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police have been conducting search operations and encounter operations against all three terrorists. Also Read – Pakistan was behind smuggling of arms as well as drugs, BSF failed the plans

Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists attacked CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) party in Chadoora area of ​​Budgam district today. One CRPF personnel has lost his life in the attack.

(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/4LZXjp4AKg Also Read – After release, Farooq Abdullah said in the Lok Sabha for the first time, raised the Kashmir issue, said this about the neighboring country – ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

In such a situation, in the last few months, hundreds of terrorists and leading handlers of terrorist organizations have been killed by the army and police. At the same time, the districts considered strongholds of many terrorists of Jammu and Kashmir have been declared as terror-free. Because all the terrorists have been eliminated by the army.