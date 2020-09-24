Entertainment

CRPF jawan shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir, snatch weapons after martyrdom

September 24, 2020
2 Min Read

Srinagar: In Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam on Thursday, motorcycle-ridden terrorists opened fire on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, injuring the jawan. Militants also snatched the jawan’s rifle Police officials have given this information. The injured jawan was immediately admitted to the army hospital in Srinagar. Also Read – Kashmir: Terrorists making bunkers in rivers, adopting such methods to avoid army

The police force has been called to the spot and the area has been cordoned off. Police and security forces have started a search operation to catch terrorists. More official information has not been shared regarding this. Let us know that for the past several days, the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police have been conducting search operations and encounter operations against all three terrorists. Also Read – Pakistan was behind smuggling of arms as well as drugs, BSF failed the plans

In such a situation, in the last few months, hundreds of terrorists and leading handlers of terrorist organizations have been killed by the army and police. At the same time, the districts considered strongholds of many terrorists of Jammu and Kashmir have been declared as terror-free. Because all the terrorists have been eliminated by the army.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment