CRPF jawan shot dead in Naxal-affected Sukma, Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh News: In the Naxal-affected Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier shot himself with his official rifle. police gave this information. Police officials of Sukma district said on Saturday that Kamal Kant Rohidas (27), a 223rd battalion of CRPF, shot himself with his official INSAS rifle in Dornapal police station area of ​​the district.

Police officials said that when the CRPF personnel were in their barracks last night, they heard the sound of firing. When the soldiers reached Rohidas's room, they saw him seriously injured there. The soldiers immediately rushed Rohidas to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead. He told that Rohidas was a resident of Jharsuguda district of Odisha. His family has been informed about the incident.

Police officials said that the police has not recovered any letter from the spot. He, however, told that till now the investigation has revealed that he was worried about a love affair with a young woman. He said that the police has registered a case and the matter is being investigated. CRPF has been deployed in anti-Naxal operations in Naxal-affected Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

