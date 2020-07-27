CRPF Raising Day: PM Modi congratulated on CRPF Foundation Day, said- you are at the forefront of keeping the nation safe

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while congratulating the 82nd Foundation Day of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday said that this paramilitary force is at the forefront of keeping the nation safe. The Prime Minister tweeted, “Congratulations to the CRPF jawans on the 82nd Foundation Day of this paramilitary force. CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our nation safe. The courage and efficiency of this force is widely appreciated. ” He wished for CRPF to achieve greater heights in the coming years. Also Read – PM Modi spoke to UP student Usman Saifi, not able to make a statement

The CRPF is known to provide internal security especially in Jammu and Kashmir and Naxalite affected states. On 27 July 1939, it came into existence as the Crown Representative Police under the British Raj. After independence, CRPF came into existence with the implementation of the CRPF Act on December 28, 1949 by the country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) is the largest paramilitary force in the country with 3.5 lakh soldiers.

Greetings to all @crpfindia personnel on the 82nd Raising Day of this outstanding Force. CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our nation safe. The courage and professionalism of this force are widely admired. May the CRPF achieve even greater heights in the coming years. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2020

This is the first time that the force is not vigorously celebrating its foundation day program this year in view of the Kovid-19 epidemic and physical distance protocol. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the CRPF headquarters here on Monday and addressed the CRPF personnel posted across the country through a video link. He also released three documentaries prepared by the CRPF, in which the soldiers involved in internal security are seen as ‘Corona Warriors’, environmental guards and soldiers.