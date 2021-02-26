Crucial hours in the health of Tiger Woods: the complications he could have after the delicate surgery he underwent

Additional injuries to Tiger Woods’ foot and ankle bones were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins (Reuters)

Tiger Woods he is recovering from the emergency operation he had to undergo after his car accident and his future in the sport is a mystery. At 45 years old, and still fighting to break the few records that resist him, the American knows what it means to resuscitate in sport, since in the past, he has overcome nine back and knee operations, as well as major scandals due to infidelities and other road accidents that put him in the eye of the hurricane.

Now he faces a rehabilitation of as yet unknown prognosis, after Tuesday morning he crashed alone with his vehicle on a highway south of Los Angeles in an accident that, in the words of the first officer who arrived at the scene, “was very lucky. To survive. Police noted Tuesday that Woods He could have driven faster than the allowed speed (72 km / h) on a downward and winding stretch of road, but confirmed on Wednesday that the golfer will not face reckless driving charges.

The athlete suffered exposed fractures in the upper and lower part of the tibia and fibula and additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle, according to a statement from his foundation Tuesday night. But specialists warn that bone injuries of this style can lead to complications beyond the bones, which is why these hours are crucial.

Dr. Kenneth Jung, an orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon at the Kerlan-Jobe Institute, spoke with Los Angeles Times and explained that being an exposed injury: “The soft tissue envelope, or the skin, is also very important. If you don’t have skin covering the bone, it doesn’t really matter how the bone looks or heals. ” In this sense, he pointed out that one or two days after surgery the tissue is checked for necrosis or death.

Today there are processes that allow use skin or muscle grafts from other parts of the body to help these wounds heal and collaborate in its recomposition, something that specialists could resort to in this case. Especially since Harbor-UCLA Medical Center’s Medical Director and Acting Executive Director Dr. Anish Mahajan reported in the report that they had to perform “surgical release” of the fascia that covers the muscles in the wound area to release the pressure caused by the swelling.

In turn, Dr. Jung advanced that this type of rupture in that area can lead to post-traumatic arthritis, which would aggravate the situation: “That would generate concern in my mind not only with golf but with the future in life. That would manifest as pain and stiffness in the foot joints. ” But for this it is necessary to wait to see how your body is evolving.

“You can have your bones more perfectly aligned, certain orthopedic surgeons have done the best job in the world to align everything. Peror if he unfortunately developed an infection, everything would be put in jeopardy“Remarked Dr. Jung.

In this regard, Dr. Gregory Tennant, an orthopedic surgeon at the Kaiser Medical Center in Fontana, explained to Los Angeles Times that it takes time to know if there will be greater consequences, since many appear hours or days after the damage occurs: “It is not uncommon to identify injuries, even major injuries, days later when initial high-energy injuries are treated.”

In addition, the doctor anticipated that I will surely be a few months without walking since the main attention will become the healing of your bones and for that rest is key. Although he made it clear that the Harbor-UCLA medical center where he is located is one of the best there is.

For all this panorama, the accident is a new setback for the legendary race of Tiger, winner of 15 Grand Slam tournaments and a total of 82 PGA titles, a mark only equaled by the late Sam Snead. A boy prodigy of golf, he burst onto the circuit in 1997 wearing the green jacket of the Augusta Masters at just 21 years old, at the official start of the tournament. Tigermania that would spread throughout the world in the following years.

The Californian, one of the great sports icons of this century, dHe skipped the circuit despite his physical problems and the personal scandals that broke out in 2009, when his car crashed near his home in Florida and multiple extramarital affairs came to light that ended in divorce with his then-wife, Elin Nordegren of Sweden.

With his image seriously damaged, Woods returned to the path of triumph in 2012, redirecting a trajectory that was later slowed by the four back surgeries he had to face between 2014 and 2017. That year, he was pulled over near his Florida home after falling asleep behind the wheel of his car. in the middle of the fairway, which the golfer justified by taking a mixture of prescription drugs.

In 2019, when few counted on him at major tournaments, he made one of the sport’s most shocking returns by winning his fifth Augusta Masters, his first Grand Slam in 11 years. “If we have learned anything over the years, it is never to rule out Tiger,” warned former US President Barack Obama on Tuesday.

