Crucifixions, sexual abuse, electric shocks and clandestine centers: the UN revealed the chilling methods of torture of the Maduro dictatorship

The investigators of the UN Mission documented the systematic plan of torture commanded by Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

The dictator Nicolas Maduro He has been trying for days to discredit his regime’s chilling report on crimes against humanity. He called it a “pamphlet” and spoke of the political use of human rights… But no matter how effusive his speech was, he could not refute the evidence: the United Nations Independent International Mission on Venezuela documented 122 cases of victims who were “subjected to torture, sexual violence and/or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment” perpetrated by the forces of the Chavista dictatorship from 2014 to the present.

The violence and persecution, the document clearly states, is systematic. It is not about excesses of the security forces, it is not about isolated events: in Venezuela there is a “plan orchestrated at the highest political level, led by Nicolas Maduro himself”, assured Marta Valiñas, president of the Mission, at a press conference.

The methods of torture, the installation of clandestine detention centers and the design of a systematic persecution plan against the opposition of the Maduro regime they remind us of the Latin American dictatorships of the dark 1970s.

-Tension positions called the “crucifixion” (arms outstretched and handcuffed to tubes or grids) and “the octopus” (a metal belt with chains attached to immobilize the wrist and ankles)

–suffocation with plastic bags, chemicals or a bucket of water

-Beatings, sometimes with a stick or other blunt objects

–Electric shocks to the genitals or other body parts

-Threats of death or additional violence

-Threats of rape against the victim and/or their relatives

-Forced nudity even in rooms kept at extremely low temperatures

-Be chained for long periods of time

Marta Valiñas presented the report that accuses the agencies of the Chavista regime



The evidence is overwhelming: the intelligence services of Venezuela commit crimes against humanity under the orders of the highest spheres of the regime to repress the opposition, the UN said in a report.

“Our research and analysis show that The Venezuelan State uses the intelligence services and their agents to repress dissidence in the country. This leads to the commission of serious crimes and human rights violations, including acts of torture and sexual violence”, denounced Valiñas, president of the Mission.

The report’s conclusions show the role of Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin) and the Military Counterintelligence Directorate (DGCIM) to carry out these outrages “in the execution of a plan orchestrated by President Nicolás Maduro and other high-level authorities to repress opposition to the government, including by committing extremely serious torture, which constitutes crimes against humanity,” the mission said in a statement.

The torture took place at its headquarters in Boleíta, Caracas, and in a network of 17 clandestine detention centers in all the country.

“People detained in secret detention centers were subjected to acts of torture including sexual violence. Women being taken to safe houses were sexually assaulted and/or tortured with suffocation, beatings and electric shocks. The men and military targets received electric shocks to their bodies, were suffocated, stripped and held naked, threatened with death, raped and genitally mutilated, and beaten,” the United Nations denounced.

He also indicated that these “safe houses” are administered by Alexander Enrique Granco Arteagathe director of Special Affairs of the DGCIM. Most of these homes belonged to suspected drug traffickers or wealthy families, and were seized by government agencies.

Mission sources said that Granko Arteaga, considered one of the officials who acts with the greatest cruelty in human rights violations, also reports directly to Maduro.

Diosdado Cabello, a key player in the systematic torture plan of the Venezuelan dictatorship (Photo: EFE)



According to the mission’s analysis and the information received, the authorities detained dissidents and opponents of the regime. In some cases, Maduro and people from his close circle, as well as other high-level authorities, “participated in the selection of targets.”

The report also cites God given haira powerful Chavista leader, as the author of orders to identify some of those detained by the Sebin.

The document also mentions Ivan Rafael Hernandez Dalawho has served as General Director of the DGCIM since 2014. Witnesses who spoke with the Mission stated that since Hernández Dala heads the DGCIM, he has progressively reported more directly to Maduro than to the Ministry of Defense. Hernández Dala has been the target of various international sanctions for human rights violations.

Iván Rafael Hernández Dala is Director General of the DGCIM, one of the task forces of the Maduro regime

The intelligence services “have tortured or ill-treated detainees – including opposition politicians, journalists, protesters and human rights defenders – mainly in the ‘El Helicoide’ detention center” in the Venezuelan capital.

Former detainees in this center explained to the UN mission the terrible conditions in which they were found and that many prisoners “had to urinate in plastic bottles”, because they were only allowed one daily visit to the bathroom. There were “privileged” cells with better conditions for which detainees had to pay.

“Both the Sebin and the DGCIM used sexual and gender-based violence to torture and humiliate their detainees”Add.

The mission, which has already presented two reports -in 2020 and 2021- emphasizing human rights violations in Venezuela, insists that these acts, especially those committed by the Sebin and the DGCIM, “continue to this day.”

And “they have taken place in a climate of almost total impunity,” says Francisco Cox, a member of the UN mission.

Since its creation in 2019, the UN group has not been authorized to enter Venezuela and has carried out its investigations in the border regions and from remote interviews.

He bases his conclusions on 246 confidential interviews with victims, their relatives and former officials of the security and intelligence services.

“Venezuela continues to face a deep human rights crisis,” Valiñas said.

the wrecker UN report unmasks the Maduro regimestrips it bare in front of the world, when various regional actors speak of “advances” and seem to have forgotten the brutality of Chavismo.

