Cruella for Disney + debuts poster ahead of tomorrow’s official trailer

Disney has unveiled a new poster for the live action movie Cruella, which will serve as a prequel to 101 Dalmatians. Also, the poster arrives just one day before the official trailer, which will be released tomorrow.

The Cruella’s Twitter account featured the first of the upcoming promotional content for the film. And the published poster shows Cruella in black and white, highlighting Emma Stone as the main protagonist. Additionally, the poster offers fans another chance to get a glimpse of the fashion-obsessed character’s punk rock styles before the official trailer drops tomorrow.

Image Credit: Disney

While 101 Dalmatians has already received the live-action remake treatment, Disney’s next attempt will borrow the lead from Maleficent (the 2014 film), and will focus on the dog-hating heiress’s early years before she became. on the ruthless and terrifying villain known as Cruella de Vil. Therefore, it will be a prequel story that takes place in the context of London punk rock of the seventies.

The film is directed by Craig Gilespie and will star Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong. It is scheduled for release on May 28, 2021, although there has been no further information on Disney’s launch strategy for the film. Interestingly, considering it was recently suggested the studio had been looking at direct Disney + premieres for Cruella, Peter Pan and Wendy, and Pinocchio.

As a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Disney has already started to change course with several of its other planned movie releases last year. Mulan premiered on Disney + in September for a premium price of $ 29.99, while Pixar’s Soul skipped theaters and headed to the streaming platform in December at no additional cost.

Disney continued to re-evaluate its release plans as we entered the new year, and the company announced in January that the new version of Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio had been changed to a premiere for Disney +. This remake will be directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto.