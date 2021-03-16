Cruella releases spectacular new trailer

Good news to ease the wait for Cruella, the new from Disney that will be released this June: we present the new trailer of the film that tells us the story of the villain of the Dalmatians.

As you already know, the film will introduce us to the rebellious youth of the legendary Cruella de Vil. Played by Emma Stone, we’re going to delve into the life of Estrella, aka Cruella, alongside Oscar-winner Emma Thompson as the Baroness.

The director of a prestigious fashion firm that turns Estella into a fledgling designer. The film is set in the context of ’70s London punk-rock, and director Craig Gillespie offers a unique take on this unmistakable villain.

The Cruella’s Twitter account recently offered the first of the upcoming promotional content for the film. And the published poster shows us Cruella in black and white, highlighting Emma Stone as the main protagonist. In addition, the poster offers fans another opportunity to get a glimpse of the character’s punk rock styles, totally obsessed with fashion, before the arrival of the trailer that we already have in hand.

There it goes:

The film is directed by Craig Gilespie and in addition to Thompson, it has the presence in the cast of actors such as Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham and Mark Strong.

If you want a preview, we leave you the first images of the filming of the film, where we are going to observe how the young Estrella gradually becomes that girl who was able to want to end the little Dalmatians …