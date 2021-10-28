‘Cruelty on Muslim brothers in Tripura’; Rahul Gandhi acknowledged – Those that do violence within the identify of Hindu don’t seem to be Hindus, they’re hypocrites

Tripura violence: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that the folk of the Muslim neighborhood are being brutalized in Tripura. Concentrated on the central executive, he additionally requested the query that how lengthy will the federal government stay pretending to be blind and deaf?Additionally Learn – Mamata Banerjee’s birthday celebration TMC’s assault – ‘Congress has confined itself to the arena of Twitter’

The Congress chief tweeted, “Our Muslim brothers are being brutalized in Tripura. Those that do hatred and violence within the identify of Hindu don’t seem to be Hindus, they’re hypocrites. For the way lengthy will the federal government stay pretending to be blind and deaf? Additionally Learn – Former partner’s father of Sameer Wankhede made a sensational disclosure, acknowledged ‘Wankhede circle of relatives used to be Muslim, used to rapid for Ramadan’

Our Muslim brothers are being brutalized in Tripura. Those that do hatred and violence within the identify of Hindu don’t seem to be Hindus, they’re hypocrites. How lengthy will the federal government proceed to fake to be blind and deaf? #TripuraRiots — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 28, 2021

Additionally Learn – Prashant Kishor said- BJP can be sturdy for many years, perceive the facility of Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi

In the meantime, two days after a mosque used to be vandalized all through a rally of Vishwa Hindu Parishad at Chamtila in Panisagar sub-division of North Tripura district, Tripura Police on Thursday appealed to the folk to not unfold rumors and faux photos concerning the incident.

Additionally, the police acknowledged that no mosque used to be set on fireplace as faux photos are being posted on social media. Rahul Gandhi focused the central executive over the hike in petrol and diesel costs and requested, “Which perspective se achche din hai?”

(enter language)