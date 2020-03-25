Cruise ship passengers to be quarantined on Rottnest Island in Western Australia

The WA premier is determined to stay away from any coronavirus unfold as a result of the Vasco da Gama arrives in Fremantle

A minimal of 800 different folks can be quarantined on Rottnest Island in Western Australia when a cruise ship carrying 1,500 different folks arrives in Fremantle on Friday.

Nevertheless the details in their quarantine – along with how those different folks can be fed, the place they’re going to be housed and what’s going to happen to the island’s 100 eternal residents – are however to be finalised.

