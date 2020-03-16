General News

Cruise ships scramble to find safe harbour amid Covid-19 crisis as countries turn them away

March 16, 2020
Liners with 1000’s of passengers onboard keep stranded on the high seas

As worldwide places the world over scramble to close to their borders primarily based on the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, various cruise ships, some encumbered with 1000’s of passengers, are stranded on the high seas on the lookout for a port at which they’re in a position to dock.

The Norwegian Jewel, crusing beneath the flag of the Bahamas, has been refused permission to dock in French Polynesia, Fiji, New Zealand and Australia, and is now piloting to American Samoa to refuel.

