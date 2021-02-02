Crunchyroll Partners with Idris Elba’s Green Door Pictures to Develop Sci-Fi Thriller Anime

Crunchyroll has announced that it has partnered with Sabrina and Idris Elba, along with Idris’ Green Door Pictures and Sabrina’s Pink Towel Pictures, to develop “Dantai,” a dark fantasy animated series for the streaming service.

Along with the news, Crunchyroll also revealed that the service surpassed the four million subscriber milestone in January 2021, just six months after breaking the three million subscriber mark.

Dantai, which is a working title, is a “Afro-futuristic sci-fi series” that “takes place in a city where the rise of biotechnology has created a widening gap between the haves and the have-nots. Two rising stars from both sides of this divide face each other in a story that will ultimately explore the equality and kinship within a corrupt society. “.

“We are very excited to announce this deal on our first anime.”said the Elbas. “We are both fans of the genre and we see a great opportunity to create something unique for a powerhouse like Crunchyroll. The story of ‘Dantai’ is our first collaboration as producers together and it is very close to our hearts.”.