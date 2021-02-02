Entertainment

Crunchyroll Partners with Idris Elba’s Green Door Pictures to Develop Sci-Fi Thriller Anime

February 2, 2021
2 Min Read

Crunchyroll has announced that it has partnered with Sabrina and Idris Elba, along with Idris’ Green Door Pictures and Sabrina’s Pink Towel Pictures, to develop “Dantai,” a dark fantasy animated series for the streaming service.

Along with the news, Crunchyroll also revealed that the service surpassed the four million subscriber milestone in January 2021, just six months after breaking the three million subscriber mark.

Dantai, which is a working title, is a “Afro-futuristic sci-fi series” that “takes place in a city where the rise of biotechnology has created a widening gap between the haves and the have-nots. Two rising stars from both sides of this divide face each other in a story that will ultimately explore the equality and kinship within a corrupt society. “.

“We are very excited to announce this deal on our first anime.”said the Elbas. “We are both fans of the genre and we see a great opportunity to create something unique for a powerhouse like Crunchyroll. The story of ‘Dantai’ is our first collaboration as producers together and it is very close to our hearts.”.

<b>Crunchyroll</b><br /> Despite its general lack of dubs, Crunchyroll’s anime library is enormous! The service’s breadth of genre supplies subscribers with a wealth of sports, isekai, and mecha anime both new and old. And, though small, Crunchyroll’s library of manga and live-action dramas are a plus.” class=”image screenshot” itemprop=”contentUrl” src=”https://sm.ign.com/ign_es/screenshot/b/bcrunchyro/bcrunchyrollbbrdespite-its-general-lack-of-dubs-crunchyrolls_c7v9.jpg”/></figure> <p>On the other hand, it is interesting to remember that Funimation, which in turn is owned by Sony, recently acquired Crunchyroll and its 100 million registered users for $ 1.2 billion. Here’s what Crunchyroll manager Joann Waage had to say about the acquisition:</p> <blockquote> <p><i>“We are excited to embark on this journey. Crunchyroll has grown into a global brand with a passionate fan base among subscribers, followers, and registered users … All have helped propel anime as a worldwide phenomenon. Combining the strength of Crunchyroll and Mastering Funimation is an exciting project. “</i>.</p> </blockquote> <hr/> <p>Remember also that Chrunchyroll is available on PS5 from the same launch of the console.</p> </p></div> <div class= Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.