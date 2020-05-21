Crush And Red Velvet’s Joy Talk About New Collab And Come Up With Funny 1st Place Promise

Crush and Red Velvet’s Joy held a enjoyable broadcast on YouTube to rejoice their new collab!

On Might 20, Crush launched his single “Mayday” that includes Joy. That day, they counted down on YouTube to the tune popping out.

Joy stated in the course of the present that it was an honor to characteristic on Crush’s observe. “I’m such a fan of Crush and I featured on his tune,” she stated. “Even simply being contacted about it made me so excited and nervous.”

On what she thought when she heard “Mayday,” Joy stated, “Individuals would possibly really feel annoyed over having to only keep at house throughout this tough time, however I feel they may relate to this observe as a result of it does a great job at conveying these emotions.”

Crush additionally shared that he was grateful that Joy took half in his tune. “The respect is mine,” he stated. “Once I was making the tune, I believed that I undoubtedly wanted Joy’s voice for it, and that’s why I made the provide.” He thanked her as soon as once more for that includes on the tune.

Crush talked about making the observe, which is a part of his “Selfmade” collection that was sparked by the scenario in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated, “It’s actually 100 % home made. I did do some work within the recording studio after I was doing post-production, however after I first made the tune I sketched it out on February 23 and 24. I didn’t have any work in any respect that day so I simply wrote the observe. I made the tune as a result of I believed that I ought to convey our scenario now via music, simply as it’s with none prospers.”

Crush additionally promised Joy that he’d be sure you repay the favor sooner or later. “Everytime you need assistance, simply name me,” he stated.

On the subject of what he’d do if the tune is available in first, Crush stated, “I’ll launch a video of myself dancing to Red Velvet’s ‘Psycho.’” Joy stated she’ll participate within the promise.

Joy additionally laughed and clapped when she learn a viewer’s remark that stated Crush seemed just like the superhero Lightning Man from an EBS youngsters’s present, whereas Crush appeared to not know who Lightning Man is.

“If it makes it to first, then it is best to put on a Lightning Man outfit and dance to ‘Psycho’,” stated Joy. Crush replied, “Alright. I’ve nothing to lose.”

The artists then wrapped up the present by performing “Mayday” stay.

Try their collaboration right here!

Supply (1) (2)