General News

Crush Enlists In The Military

November 13, 2020
1 Min Read

Crush is the following movie star to enter the navy.

Final month, Crush confirmed he could be coming into the navy quickly, and on November 12, his company P NATION shared he has joined the brand new recruit coaching middle. Crush will endure primary coaching for a sure time frame earlier than serving as a public service employee.

Crush shared a number of final images on Instagram earlier than participating in his necessary navy service.

A couple of celebrities wished Crush good luck, together with Grey, Lee Hello, Hangzoo, and Gaeko.

Wishing Crush a secure navy service!

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.