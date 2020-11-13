Crush Enlists In The Military

Crush is the following movie star to enter the navy.

Final month, Crush confirmed he could be coming into the navy quickly, and on November 12, his company P NATION shared he has joined the brand new recruit coaching middle. Crush will endure primary coaching for a sure time frame earlier than serving as a public service employee.

Crush shared a number of final images on Instagram earlier than participating in his necessary navy service.

A couple of celebrities wished Crush good luck, together with Grey, Lee Hello, Hangzoo, and Gaeko.

Wishing Crush a secure navy service!

Supply (1)