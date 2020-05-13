Crush To Make May Comeback With Song Featuring Red Velvet’s Joy

Crush will likely be making a comeback quickly!

On May 13, Crush’s company P Nation introduced that he will likely be releasing “home made 1,” the primary single in a sequence of digital singles, on May 20 at 6 p.m. KST. The title monitor is “Mayday” and options Red Velvet’s Joy. A supply from P Nation described “Mayday” as a track that can specific Crush’s distinctive spring sensibility that goes effectively with the nice and cozy climate.

The only is the primary launch by Crush in about 5 months since his second full-length album “From Midnight to Dawn” final December. It is usually the primary track to open the upcoming “home made” sequence.

Not too long ago, Crush has been speaking by way of his official YouTube channel by importing content material known as “home made recipe” that exhibits his day by day life as the individual Shin Hyo Seob (his start identify) and not the artist Crush.

Crush can even be a part of the fourth season of JTBC’s “Start Once more.”

Are you enthusiastic about Crush and Joy’s collaboration?

