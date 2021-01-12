Cruz Azul could have its fourth casualty: Independiente de Santa Fe confirmed interest in Pablo Cepellini

Independent from Santa Fe confirmed interest in Pablo Cepellini (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Juan Reynoso still resent the clean in Blue Cross and could have his fourth loss for the Guard1anes 2021 tournament in the coming days. It is about the Uruguayan Pablo Cepellini, who has had little participation on the field since he arrived in Mexico with the cement team at the end of 2019.

And it is that Eduardo Méndez, president of the Independent from Santa Fe, admitted the interest of the Colombian club in signing the Uruguayan midfielder to add him as a reinforcement of the squad. “We are awaiting the response of Cruz Azul to see if we make the economic effort for Pablo Cepellini”, he commented in an interview with Planeta Fútbol on the radio station Antenna 2.

And is that the South American had no chances under the command of his compatriot, coach Robert Dante Siboldi. This despite the fact that the helmsman brought him in as one of the “bomb” reinforcements at the beginning of last year.

Juan Reynoso continues to suffer from the cleanup at Cruz Azul and could have his fourth loss for the Guard1anes 2021 tournament (Photo: Twitter / @CruzAzulCD)

Despite the departure of the South American strategist and the arrival of Reynoso to the technical direction, Cepellini doesn’t seem to have a chance to earn a spot with the celestial ones. In the debut of La Maquina this Sunday against Santos Laguna, the midfielder he was not even on the bench.

It is worth remembering that the Uruguayan arrived in December 2019 and debuted on January 17 against Atlético de San Luis in the Liga MX. In his first tournament (Clausura 2020) totaled 111 minutes in five games, one of them as the owner.

In the following semester (Opening 2020), Cepellini saw no activity throughout the championship, although Cruz Azul reached the semifinals of the tournament. However, in his two campaigns with the de la Noria has more minutes on the field of play in the U-20 team, category of support to give rhythm to the players of the first team.

The Uruguayan arrived in December 2019 and debuted on January 17 against Atlético de San Luis in Liga MX (Photo: Twitter @CruzAzulCD)

In a year, the midfielder accumulated 645 minutes in the green rectangle of the youth category in eight games, all of them as a starter. Further, scored five targets, a feat that he could not accomplish in the Mexican First Division.

Before arriving at Cruz Azul, the Uruguayan had a great journey in international football. In addition to playing in his native country, he was competing in Italy, Slovenia and Romania.

Pablo defended club jerseys like Peñarol, Cagliari and Wanderers, before arriving in Colombia with the National Athletic. In this last club he played 30 games in 2019, between Liga, Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

In his first tournament, Cepellini added 111 minutes in five games, one of them as a starter and in his second he saw no activity throughout the championship (Photo: Twitter / @CruzAzulCD)

If this departure is confirmed, the Uruguayan would join the list of casualties of La Maquina like that of the young Mexican Daniel Lopez Valdez (Necaxa), the Ecuadorian Jonathan Borja (ended his loan with the team) and the Argentine Milton Caraglio (Atlas).

In turn, Juan Reynoso could have three more casualties, although he continues to analyze his performance in training. It’s about the Argentines Walter Montoya (Racing) and Pol Fernández (Boca Juniors), as well as the Ecuadorian Brayan Angulo (Xolos), who returned from their respective loans.

These last three footballers train with the first team while awaiting a resolution of their near future. However, on the Liga MX page they still do not appear as registered with the team celestial for the present campaign.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Oribe Peralta assured that retiring at Chivas “would be something very special” for his career

Guillermo Almada revealed the reasons why Carlos Acevedo was the captain of Santos against Cruz Azul

Raúl Gudiño does not lose his head due to a call to the Mexican team; is focused on Chivas

The three positions that Juan Reynoso wants to reinforce at Cruz Azul before the transfer market closes