Cruz Azul de Juan Reynoso does not walk against Santos Laguna in his debut in Liga MX

The nightmare of the close of 2020 continues for La Maquina, which shows no improvement with the Peruvian coach (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

This Sunday Cruz Azul returned to activity in Liga MX after a fateful close to the year, which ended with the dismissal of Robert Dante Siboldi and two eliminations in less than 10 days. To erase the bitter taste of 2020 they had to beat Santos Laguna, that this time he was a favorite in the meeting.

Those from the Shire had a little over a month to prepare for the beginning of the semester, in addition to some additions to reinforce its limited lines. In addition, the duel was on the field of the Corona Stadium, a fortress where the locals only fell once in the last tournament.

Instead, The Machine had to overcome the conflicts that have dragged on since last season, marked by conflicts in the club’s leadership. Likewise, coach Juan Reynoso had a week to meet the group and prepare a winning line-up for the first day.

The Machine had to overcome the conflicts that dragged on since last season and the little preparation for the tournament (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

Nonetheless, the first 45 minutes of the match were even. The intensity that characterizes the team led by Guillermo Almada was the one that governed the field, closing the spaces for both offensives.

The celestial ones had little clarity in front, even though I had Jonathan Rodriguez, scoring champion from last semester. The Warriors tried to do damage on the left wing of Juan Otero and some centers to surprise the cement defense.

The two technicians they had to take their pupils to the dressing room with the zero marked on the cards. In the recess they had to find the keys to the bolt of the doors that their rivals had put to defend their arches.

Carlos Acevedo was the hero of Santos Laguna and established himself as the starting goalkeeper of La Comarca (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

Upon returning to the field of play, Cruz Azul surprised the Santista rear with two dangerous shots of Cabecita Rodríguez. However, young Carlos Acevedo was attentive to deflect the shots and go out playing with his teammates.

It was in that counterattack where the scoring was opened (60 ′). The citizens of the capital when going on the attack left their field neglected, an action that Diego Valdés took the opportunity to release a powerful 30-meter stroke that beat José de Jesús Corona (1-0).

The target changed the roles of the party. The cement workers dominated the ball on their feet and circulated with confidence in the rival field, but without clear ideas to pierce Acevedo’s goal. Coahuilans fell back to avoid surprises, while their forwards got long balls on counterattacks.

Desperation was evident in the visiting footballers, as they missed simple passes in midfield (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

Over time, despair was evident in the visiting footballers, since they missed simple passes in the midfield. The same incredulous face it was a carbon copy of the one shown in their last two games (Pumas and Los Angeles FC) of the previous season.

Instead, the faces of the Almada players were satisfied when listening to the ocarina of the whistle that announced the end of the party. Thus, Santos Laguna started the campaign on the right foot, while Cruz Azul confirms that he has not come out of last year’s nightmare.

He next meeting of The Machine it will be before the brave Puebla at the Azteca Stadium, where Reynoso will face off with his former team. Instead Warriors will receive to the champion of the Concacaf Champions League, the Tigers of the UANL, at the Corona Stadium.

