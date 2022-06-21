“Cruz Azul has lost without playing”: Faitelson criticized the arrival of Cabecita Rodríguez to America

Cabecita Rodríguez would return to Liga MX but now with Club América (Photo: Twitter/@CruzAzul)

The most relevant of the transfer market prior to the start of the Opening 2022 from League MX would be hiring Jonathan little head Rodríguez with the America club. After his brief passage through the set of the Al-NassrI would return to Mexico but now I would wear the shirt cream blue.

In the absence of the announcement by The Eagles of Americathe fans are waiting for the official presentation because the team of Saudi Arabia He has already confirmed his withdrawal and said goodbye to the Uruguayan player. Faced with his imminent return to League MXthe fans of Cruz Azul have expressed their disagreement with the transaction.

And it is that seeing the player who gave the ninth championship to the cement workers, but with another team, it generated disagreement and general annoyance of Cruz Azul supporters. The controversial issue escalated until it reached the sports commentators, who shared their opinion regarding the signing made by the Coapa board.

Despite the fact that Cabecita Rodríguez was no longer part of the Noria payroll, seeing him return to Liga MX and that it was not with the celestial meant a “loss” (Photo: REUTERS / Mariana Greif)

David Faitelsonjournalist from ESPN, was one of them and through his official Twitter account he was encouraged to express his point about the transaction that surprised Mexican football fans. The first thing the specialist pointed out was the “loss” that he had the cement machine.

Even though that him little head Rodríguez was no longer part of the payroll of lto Ferris wheelseeing him return to Liga MX and that it was not with the celestial It meant a “loss”, according to Faitelson, as the fans and the team considered it one of the most important elements during the Clausura 2021 championship, in which they were crowned champions.

For this reason, the sports journalist wrote the following:

“It is evident that, today, Cruz Azul ‘has lost’ without playing soccer…”

Faitelson spoke of the arrival of Jonathan Rodríguez to America (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

In a second publication, the driver of Spicy Soccer He assured that with said hiring Club América was committed to being crowned champion in the Apertura 2022. “’El Cabecita’ Rodríguez returns to Mexico with América…Great signing. America is obliged, as always, to win the championship… ”, he wrote on his verified Twitter profile.

In the absence of details of the negotiation between the clubs, the little head would be the most important element of the squad commanded by Ferdinand Ortiz. In accordance with ESPNClub América would be in charge of paying an enormous amount that would be close to $3 million to the directive of the Noria for the transfer of the Uruguayan striker.

Las Eagles would be in charge of paying the debt to Cruz Azul, in addition they would give the rest to Al-Nassrwho would also receive a portion of the proceeds from the player’s sale.

Cabecita Rodríguez achieved the ninth championship with Cruz Azul (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

And it is that one of the elements that stood out is that Jaime Ordiales, sports president of Cruz Azulaffirmed that they did seek to return to little head to the team, but received a refusal from the Arab team because they were told that he would go to the MLS, when in fact the negotiation was already with America.

“At the time I looked for Gerardo Rabajda a month ago, who was the one I always dealt with regarding the Head. Y he was very blunt in telling me that little head if I would leave Arabiahe was practically sold for what it cost plus a salary that was much higher than what he earned here, almost three times what he earned here,” explained Ordiales in an interview with TV image.

KEEP READING:

The reason why Juan Carlos Gabriel de Anda left Fox Sports

The memes left by the new Cruz Azul shield

The exact moment when Checo Pérez lost his engine at the Canadian GP: “I’m stuck”