Cruz Azul makes Tigres suffer after their return to the Club World Cup and achieves a fourth victory in a row

The Machine achieved its fourth victory in a row by beating the university students with goals from Luis Romo and Guillermo “Pol” Fernández (Photo: Twitter / @CruzAzulCD)

This Wednesday, at the close of day 6 of Guard1anes 2021, the Tigres de la UANL received Cruz Azul in the University Stadium. The Machine got its fourth victory to the thread by beating the university with goals of Luis Romo and Guillermo “Pol” Fernández.

The cats returned from Qatar as favorites to win the match. In addition to being one of the best squads in Mexican soccer, they returned to Nuevo León as a historic team by winning the runner-up in the Club World Cup.

Despite the great achievement, the celestial arrived to the Sultana of the North as one of the best teams of the tournament. After a black start to the semester, they managed to add three victories in a row and placed among the first of the general table.

The cats returned from Qatar as favorites to win the match (Photo: Twitter / @TigresOficial)

Juan Reynoso wanted to continue his winning streak, so posed an intense encounter. From the first minutes they pressured the departure of the locals, forcing them to retreat into their defensive zone.

Just as it happened in the previous duel, the capitalists woke up the university students early (5 ‘). Thanks to the high pressure, Orbelín Pineda managed to overflow on the left and central band to Luis Romo, who only had to direct the ball to the bottom of the networks (0-1).

It was a hard blow for the university students, who could not believe they were down on the scoreboard so fast. Nevertheless, the visitors continued with their game and put Nahuel Guzmán in trouble who no longer allowed more goals in the first half.

Thanks to the high pressure Luis Romo only had to direct the ball to the back of the nets (Video: TUDN)

But The Machine limited its gasoline after the first third of the duel. That was when the world runners-up took the ball little by little and they began to approach the local goal, but they ran into captain José de Jesús Corona who did not allow surprises for his team.

Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti had to return to the locker room to rethink the match for the second half. And, with all the experience on his shoulders, managed to change the domain of the ball when returning to the court.

Those of San Nicolás de los Garza they retracted the cement workers. Despite Corona’s various interventions, the visitors were not uncomfortable without the ball, as they took advantage of the spaces to hunt a counterattack that would sentence the game.

Reynoso reacted and moved his pieces to avoid the tie, neutralizing the cats that did not shoot at the door (Photo: Twitter / @CruzAzulCD)

Both teams, with their different approaches, they knocked on the door to make the score bigger. However, defenses and archers were vigilant to keep the nets from moving.

But Reynoso reacted and moved his pieces to avoid the tie. There were five minutes to go and the people of Monterrey stopped coming with danger to the goal of Corona, while the celestial ones tried to contain the controlled ball.

The cement workers were cornered, but they got one last play in the last minutes of the game (90 ′ + 3 ′). Coldly, Guillermo “Pol” Fernández approached the boundaries of the large area and cut toward the center to send a cornered rifle, ball that Nahuel could not save and that sentenced the fourth victory of The Machine (0-2).

The next game for the Tigres will be again at the Volcán and they will host the Xolos from Tijuana this Sunday. Instead, Cruz Azul will return to Mexico City to host Toluca at the Azteca Stadium this Saturday.

