Cruz Azul, the only one of the “big four” that has not presented reinforcements for the start of Liga MX

Sebastián Jurado, Cruz Azul goalkeeper. Photo: @CruzAzul

the new tournament Opening 2022 of Liga MX is only a few days away from starting. The hopes of each of the 18 squads that make up the first division are renewed. The reinforcements and the transfer market as a great factor. That is why it draws the attention of Cruz Azul that has not yet presented any new incorporation and maintains the majority of its campus that participated the previous semester.

So far, only in the team’s technical direction has there been a change, as Juan Reynoso was replaced by Diego Aguirre as coach. Thus, of the so-called “big four” of Mexican soccer, America, Guadalajara and Pumas have had significant activity in terms of acquiring new talentunlike the Machine that remains the only one that doesn’t.

It is then that everything seems to indicate that the cement producers will appear on the field of the University Stadium next Saturday, July 2 without new faces to face the UANL Tigers in a game corresponding to day one of the new semester. In its current squad it has around ten players who could be called up to national teams ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022once I finished the tournament.

The board presented Diego Aguirre as Cruz Azul’s new coach (Photo: Twitter/@CruzAzul)

However, in the words of the new Cruz Azul coach, the institution will have reinforcements for the 2022 Opening. “We have worked a lot together with Jaime Ordiales on the issue of hiring. Sometimes it is not easy for reinforcements to arrive because negotiations are complicated. We try to be as responsible as possible when hiring and not make mistakes. Maybe we are a little late, but the following days we will have additions”, Aguirre said in relation.

The losses in changes have been several. Beginning with that of Reynoso, the coach who made them champions after more than 23 years, who was removed from office at the end of May. For the footballers, they said goodbye to the team Pablo Aguilar, Adrian Aldrete, Luis Mendoza and Romulo Otero.

“I prefer not to talk about names until it is closed, for sure a few days we will incorporate players that we need, in which we are working hard and we have to be patient; the reinforcements are about to arrive”, added the new coach.

Pablo Aguilar in play with Cruz Azul. David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

In this way, the celestial panorama is contrasted with that of Águilas, Chivas and Pumas. Important names have arrived at the azulcrema institution, such as those of Nestor Araujonationally selected by Mexico, and Jonathan little head Rodríguez, author of the goal that gave the ninth title to the Machine. In addition to Jürgen Damm and the reincorporations of Alonso Escoboza and Alan Medina.

On the part of the people of Jalisco, the services of Alan Mozo as its main and most striking reinforcement, along with Rubén González and André Alcaraz. For the university students, he has added Gustavo del Petre, Eduardo Toto SalvioAdrián Aldrete, César Huerta and Gil Alcalá.

