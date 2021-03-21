Cruz Azul to a league win

Cruz Azul players celebrating after scoring a goal in a Mexican tournament. Azteca Stadium, Mexico City. November 7, 2020 (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)



The sky blue squad accumulates nine wins, is at the top of the standings and they are very close to qualifying for the league, if he can beat the Atlas.

The start-up of the cement machine at the hands of Juan Reynoso it wasn’t the brightest. However, the celestial ones improved and for several weeks they have remained as leaders of the competition, after adding nine consecutive games with victory, by two defeats at the beginning of the Guard1anes 2021 Tournament, of the MX League. With this, again, they have stoked the illusion of their fans after the comeback they suffered last tournament against Pumas in the semifinals.

The work they have done could be crystallized with their go to the league, currently Reynoso’s squad accumulates 27 points and there are only six games left until the regular season ends, the only thing the team would need would be a victory, which would open the way to go in search of the long-awaited title and finally get their ninth championship.

However, the celestial machine must not be overconfident in the face of The atlas. This team accumulates 8 victories, even counting the controversial match that it won against América at the table, due to the case of improper alignment.

It should be noted that, if the celestial beats the Rojinegros, they would tie the mark of 10 consecutive games won, the highest in the history of the institution. In fact, it was achieved by the legendary team of the 1971-72 season, same in which they beat the Eagles 4-1 in the final to achieve his third title.

Cruz Azul could become the first team classified in case of winning against Atlas. However, pending matches could be postponed. On the other hand, it would reach 30 units, which would be higher than the average of the last 10 teams that were in fourth place, since they accumulated a total of 29 points, so it would also ensure his pass to the quarterfinals of the Guard1anes Clausura 2021.

The teams that still have many points to play are Tigres and Juárez, with 21. Meanwhile, the remaining 16 have 18 ahead. Ferretti’s squad occupies the 13th position in the table with only 12 units, the same amount as Atlético de San Luis and Chivas de Guadalajara.

Of the teams that are currently in dispute for the playoffs and may affect the classification of Cruz Azul, they are: Tigres, San Luis, Chivas and Juárez, since they are the only ones that could exceed 30 points.

Among the pending clashes, Tigres and Juárez will take points in the pending match of the fifth date that will take place on April 14, while a week later Monterrey and Chivas will play the match corresponding to day 12 of the tournament.

In the event that Cruz Azul wins against Atlas but Atlético de San Luis and Juárez do not win in their own matches against Pumas and Necaxa, the machine would be very close to qualifying.

Likewise, the ex-footballer, Emanuel “Tito” Villa, who arrived at the end of 2005 to play with the Atlas, and years later he was part of the Blue Cross Machine, He pointed out from his role as a sports analyst, that the streaks that both teams have in the Guardians 2021 They are good but they must be endorsed in the final phase, in particular, the cement team who, for the ex-footballer, must play the Liguilla as if it were a regular phase.

