Cruz Azul vs Atlas: the praised performance of Uriel Antuna that gave La Maquina the victory

Despite the few days of rest he had after having participated in the most recent call for the Mexican National Team, Uriel Antuna was chosen by Juan Reynoso to start the meeting between Cruz Azul and Atlas at the Azteca Stadium. The native of Gómez Palacio Durango returned to win the palms of the fans thanks to a outstanding performance that gave the three points to those of La Noria against the defending champions.

The two most recent Liga MX monarchs battled from the first minutes to keep the ball. The closed procedure almost did not give rise to spaces through which they could generate occasions of danger. It was not until minute 36 when the capitals benefited from the sacrifice of Sorcerer Antuna and managed to put Diego Cocca’s team ahead on the scoreboard.

Ignatius Rivero he took a ball in midfield to attempt an offensive play. Santiago Gimenez he received Camilo Vargas’s back to goal service and tried to enter a pass to Rafael Baca, who found himself in the area. At that moment, the defense rejected the intention and tried to move the ball away as soon as possible, but a rebound in the leg of the son of the Chaco directed the ball towards the right corner of the field.

Uriel Antuna once again received praise from the fans thanks to his performance in the match against Atlas, where his assist gave rise to the score that gave Cruz Azul the victory (Video: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

The ball seemed lost, so the red and black defenders did not try to rescue him. Antuna thought differently and directed a sprint to rescue the ball before it left the field. His effort was satisfactory and, thanks to the nonchalance of his marker, he had time to control and accommodate before sending a center. At that time he took advantage of the qualities of Santiago Giménez.

the son of Chaco showed off his qualities as a center forward and he was stealthy to win the back of the two defenders who tried to reject the center. He hit the ball with a header and crashed it against the crossbar. Camilo Vargas tried to react, but when he found himself in the air, number five had already bounced behind the goal line. The scoreboard was put at one to zero in favor of the locals.

The encouragement of the people in the seats of the Azteca Stadium was an incentive for the 11 sky-blues to try find the second annotation. The pressure did its job and the red and blacks made a mistake in defense that almost cost them the second goal against. Antuna tried, on this occasion, a shot from medium distance, but Camilo Vargas deflected the bombshell. The board did not move again until the end of the match, although the red and blacks lurked dangerously.

Juan Reynoso managed to place himself in fourth position in the classification (Photo: Liga MX)

Social networks were not indifferent to the performance of the SorcererWell, it is not the first time that it is decisive for Cruz Azul to add three points. “I thank Chivas for letting Antuna go”“Uriel Antuna drew water from the stones”, “The Sorcerer Antuna is on fire”, “What can you tell me about the recovery of the Sorcerer Antuna ”, “Antuna should start in Qatar” and “Is there something that Antuna does not do well”, were some of the opinions of the fans on Twitter.

Three days before playing with The Machine, the Colossus of Santa Úrsula chanted a goal by Uriel Antuna with the Mexican National Team. The Tata chose him as a starter in the match against El Salvador and was in charge of score the first goal of the game by taking advantage of a rebound in the small area. He opened the scoring just after 17 minutes, but he was decisive for the rest of the game.

Although it was integrated for the Clausura 2022 dispute, Antuna has already exceeded the minutes he played for the entire past semester with Chivas. In the same way, he registers a couple of annotations and is two more to match his record with the Sacred Flock. The notable improvement in his performance could make him one of the 26 elements that will play the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the Tricolor.

