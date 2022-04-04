Cruz Azul vs Atlas: where and when to see the clash between the two Liga MX champions

The current champions will collide on matchday 12 of Liga MX (Photo: Cuartoscuro – [email protected])

After the break where a large part of the last tickets for the Qatar 2022 World Cup were defined, leagues around the world were back in action. In the case of Liga MX, the second match of matchday 12 will bring together the two teams that were crowned in the last year. the machine of the Blue CrossGuard1anes 2021 tournament champion, will receive at the Azteca Stadium the visit of the red and black of the Atlas, who lifted the trophy at the Grita México Apertura 2021.

Contrary to the devastating performance they had during the semesters where they broke their prolonged droughts of titles, both teams have stayed away from the first two places in the table. The least benefited in the score are those of La Noria, who have achieved 17 units and are located on step number six. However, in case of taking advantage of the locality and keeping the victory, could rise to the first four places.

For the second consecutive update, the entire country marched on the green color of the epidemiological risk traffic light. In that sense, the cruzazulinos will be able to count on the total capacity of the Azteca Stadium for their followers to be present and lead them to victory. Meanwhile, the rest of the Mexican soccer fans You can follow the actions live through various digital platforms.

The people of the capital will seek the victory that brings them closer to the top of the classification (Photo: José Méndez/EFE)

Place: Azteca Stadium, Coyoacan, Mexico City.

Date: Saturday April 2, 2022.

Hour: 17:00.

Television: the duel of champions will be broadcast on open television on channel 5. Similarly, the pay signal will have the live signal through channel TUDN.

Internet and application: The Chapultepec television station will have the live broadcast through its digital platforms, although it will be an exclusive signal for subscribers to its television service.

Radio: the radio listeners will be able to listen to the chronicle of the meeting through the microphones of The Deportes in 96.9 frequency modulated (fm) and 730 amplitude modulated (am).

Diego Cocca is in the process of contract renewal with the red and black directive (Photo: Francisco Guasco/EFE)

Meanwhile, those led by Diego Cocca have been the most graceful in the harvest of points. Although they have not achieved their best performance, the five wins, four draws and a couple of losses keep them in the fourth position in the general classification with 19 units out of 33 possible. A win could propel them to the third positionalthough it would be one and three points behind tie the leaders of the competition.

On the eve of playing the relevant match, Diego Cocca and the board of the rojinegros are in the process of negotiating a possible renewal of the helmsman. Although his permanence or departure has not been confirmed, the uncertainty could affect the performance of the players. Despite the pressure, the coach remains firm on the project which he has headed for some years.

“I am not interested in other offers. What I have spoken with my representative is to talk about the contractual issue with the club. A contract ends and you have to sit down and talk. We will see if we are on the same page to be able to continue or not. With peace of mind, today I think about Cruz Azul and finishing in the best positions in the table. These are things that go through my head,” he assured the media.

