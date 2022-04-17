Cruz Azul vs Chivas: when and where to see the most anticipated match of matchday 14

Cruz Azul and Chivas will collide on the field of the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

Matchday 14 of Grita México Clausura 2022 will bring together two teams whose rivalry has grown in recent years. The Cruz Azul will receive the visit of the Chivas of the Guadalajara Sports Club in a strange context for both institutions. Both the celestial defeat against Cruz Azul in the Concachampions, and the recent departure of Marcelo Michel Leaño from the technical direction of the Flock, force both teams to win the next match.

the step of Blue Cross in the current contest it has been irregular. In addition to the painful elimination from the Concacaf Champions League, at the hands of Andrés Lillini, their harvest of points in the most recent matches they have played has been far from the performance they showed when they lifted the trophy of champions two semesters ago. In that sense, a victory with Chivas could transform the mood.

One of the factors in favor for those led by Juan Reynoso is the location of the Azteca Stadium. In one of the most important meetings of its calendar, the fans will be able to gather at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula to cheer on your team. Thanks to the authorization for the sports venue to hold its full capacity, the Celestials can count on a relevant encouragement from the rostrum.

Chivas will seek to transcend beyond rung number 15 in the general table (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

Place: Azteca Stadium, Coyoacan, Mexico.

Date: Saturday April 16, 2022.

Hour: 21:00.

Television: The match between the Celestes and the Rojiblancos will be broadcast live through the signal from TUDNboth in the paid signal and on open television.

Internet and Application: Similarly, the company TUDN will enable the meeting signal completely live through its application and official website, although it is only an option available to subscribers.

Radio: the radio listeners will be able to follow the actions of the meeting through the microphones of The Deportes in the 730 amplitude modulated (am), as well as in the 96.9 frequency modulated (fm).

At midweek both teams they suffered events that shattered their sports project. While the cruzazulinos failed in their quest to win an international title, the Chivas del Club Deportivo Guadalajara confirmed the departure of Marcelo Michel Leaño of the technical direction after having fallen before the Rayados directed by Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

Cruz Azul occupies position six in Liga MX and will seek direct access to the league (Photo: Twitter @TheChampions)

The event was harshly criticized for the time it took for the directive headed by Ricardo Peláez Linares to make the situation official. Although a sector of the fans considered that Leaño’s departure could be favorable for the team’s performance, many others extended a series of protests to request the resignation of the sports president and even demanded the resignation of Amaury Vergara in decision-making related to Chivas.

One day after visiting the Azteca Stadium, the Chivas arrived in Mexico City without the classic company of his fans at the CDMX International Airport. However, hours later, the situation became tense when a group of fans who went to the concentration hotel to serenade their players tried to attack part of the chiverío squad.

With these situations as a turning point, both Reynoso and the interim coach of Chivas, Ricardo Cadena, see the need to Collect all three points in the capital. If those from La Noria succeed, they could return to the direct qualifying positions to the league, while if the units travel to Guadalajara, the rojiblancos will receive an oxygen tank to fight for the playoff.

