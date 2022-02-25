Cruz Azul vs Forge FC: where and at what time to watch the Concachampions round of 16

The Azteca Stadium field will be the stage where both clubs participate in the second leg of the Concachampions round of 16 (Photo: Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports)

The team of Blue Cross will seek qualification for the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League when they face Forge Football Club. With the minimum advantage of a goal, those led by John Reynoso They will do their best to defend their advantage and thus access the next stage of the tournament.

the field of Aztec stadium It will be the stage where both clubs participate in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concachampions.

o’clock at 7:30 p.m. (from central Mexico) Machine and The Hammers will start the defining match for the next round of the championship.

Where and at what time to watch Cruz Azul vs Forge FC?

Although the match will be played in Mexico at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula stadium, the match can only be seen through the pay signal of Fox Sports since it is the television station that has the exclusive rights to the Concacaf championship.

Date: Thursday, February 24

Hours: 7:30 p.m. (central Mexico)

Place: Azteca Stadium, CDMX

Transmission: Fox Sports

Internet: the official page of Fox Sports you will be able to follow the most outstanding actions of the match. Also through the official Concacaf website you can also tune in to the most relevant actions of the match.

Mobile application: from your mobile device you can download the App from Fox Sports Latinoamérica to watch the game live, another option is through the Concacaf Official App.

Cruz Azul Alignment: Sebastián Jurado, José Martínez, Luis Abram, Juan Escobar, Adrián Aldrete, Rafael Baca, Ignacio Rivero, Luis Mendoza, Rómulo Otero, Ángel Romero and Santiago Giménez.

Forge FC lineup: Triston Henry, Garven-Michee Metusala, Dominic Samuel, Ashtone Morgan, Alessandro Hojabrpour, Tristan Borges, Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson, Kyle Bekker, David Choiniere, Aboubacabar Sissoko and Terran Campbell.

How do Cruz Azul and Forge FC get to the second leg of the Concachampions round of 16?

In the first match between The cement machine and The Hammers It took place at the Tim Hortons Field Stadium in Canada where the sky-blue squad managed to surprise the Canadians in the first half.

With an annotation of Romulo Otero At minute 31, Juan Reynoso’s team took the lead in the result. Throughout the game the Mexican team tried to do more damage to the Canadians, however they did not specify their attacking options and the final score was only 1 – 0.

The game was close since at times those of Forge FC also approached Sebastián Jurado’s goal with the intention of scoring, however, they did not succeed.

Before Cruz Azul came out on the field, the Peruvian strategist offered a few words to the Concachampions about his rival’s perspective. He trusted that they would qualify at home and accompany León and Pumas in the next stage of the championship.

“We know that it will be a tough rivalbut we arrived in optimal conditions. You have to go out to win the gamewhat we talked about in the afternoon is that it is a rival that beyond a limitation, always plays to the maximum and today is not going to be the exception”, sentenced the cement strategist.

So far, the only two Mexican clubs that qualified for the quarterfinals were Lion and Pumaswho eliminated Guastatoya and Deportivo Saprissa respectively. Santos Laguna was out of the competition after losing to Montréal.

