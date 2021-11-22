Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: where and at what time to see the last Liga MX playoff game

Cruz Azul will seek a place in the quarterfinals to defend its champion title (Photo: EFE / Carlos Ramírez)

The last place for quarter finals of the Scream Mexico Opening 2021 will be defined between Blue Cross, current champion, and Monterrey. Both teams will seek to sneak into the “Fiesta Grande” of Mexican soccer and compete for the championship.

It will be the last chance of the Celestial Machine to defend his title and seek the two-time championship that the fans demand. For their part, Striped will want to add one more cup this year and aim for the trophy of the MX League.

In a direct elimination match, the team of Juan Reynoso He comes with the responsibility of getting the result, because after the promise made by the strategist from La Noria to the fans, he promised to fight for the classification to the final round of the season.

The game will be played at the Azteca Stadium at 7:15 p.m. Central Mexico (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra)

Where to see Cruz Azul vs Monterrey?

The game will be played at the Aztec stadium o’clock 7:15 p.m. Central Mexico. Although it was speculated that the celestial They would leave the Coloso de Santa Úrsula because of the homophobic screams of the fans, they did not change stadium and will play in their usual home, but behind closed doors because of the sanctions to the club for the prohibited scream in the game against León.

As Cruz Azul is the local team, the transmission will be borne by the television of TUDN and Channel 5. It should be noted that the coverage and preview of the match will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Date: Sunday, November 21

Place: Aztec stadium

Schedule: 19:15 hrs central Mexico

Transmission: TUDN Canal 5

The match will be direct elimination, if there is a tie, penalties will be used until there is a winner (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra)

How do Cruz Azul and Monterrey get to the playoffs?

Machine and the Striped they prowl an elimination that would be disappointing because they are the defending champion and the most ostentatious roster in the Mexican league, respectively.

The last day of Grita México it did not leave a good taste of mouths for both clubs that today will fight for the last place in the league. In the date 17 of the regular tournament, the crazy setHe lost to Pumas with a score of 4 – 3.

Although they started with a wide advantage, the Club Universidad managed to overcome them and qualify for the repechage, a blow that reminded them of the elimination in quarterfinals at the Guardians 2021. For their part, those led by Javier Aguirre They are coming off a goalless gray draw against America.

The last day of Grita México did not leave a good taste of mouths for both clubs (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra)

Throughout the tournament, at no time was Cruz Azul in the direct qualification zone to the quarterfinals; his best position was fifth place and he closed eighth with 23 points. The main cause points to the eight draws he had in the tournament.

While the set of The gang finished in position nine with 22 units, after a close with six games without a win, including four defeats.

During the week, the Peruvian strategist spoke at a press conference and pointed out that the hobby he would see “another team that is going to play its soul to be in the quarterfinals”, a phrase that excited all the fans of La Noria, who have incurred fouls and complaints to their club for the lack of results to defend their qualification.

Juan Reynoso promised that Cruz Azul would fight for a place in the league (Photo: EFE / Carlos Ramírez)



Reynoso regretted that this match it will be played behind closed doors for the veto that Azteca suffered as sanction for the discriminatory shout that the Cruz Azul fans threw repeatedly in the past game against him Lion.

The referee designated for the match is Fernando Guerrero Ramirez. The match will be direct elimination, if there is a tie, penalties will be used until there is a winner.

The qualifiers to the league so far are: America, Atlas, León, Puebla, Tigres and Santos.

