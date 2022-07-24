Cruz Azul vs Puebla: Santiago Giménez’s double in his possible farewell match with La Maquina

As part of the matches scheduled for matchday 4 of the 2022 Opening tournament in Liga MX, the Blue Cross received on the field of the Azteca Stadium the Puebla Strip. In what could have been his last match as a sky blue player, Santiago Gimenez he was lined up as a starter by Diego Aguirre and established himself as one of the best footballers on the pitch thanks to doublet which he registered and placed him as the top scorer in the campaign.

In the match where Nicolás Larcamón’s men sought to return to the path of victory to take the lead in the general table, the team Visitor was the first team in open bookmark. Not more than two minutes passed when Jordi Cortizo He was encouraged to hit the ball from outside the area and recorded a magnificent score similar to the one that the VAR denied Álvaro Fidalgo and Alexis Vega.

The blow did not represent problems for those of La Noria, because after 17 minutes they managed to match the actions from the eleven steps. During a dangerous entry to the area, Uriel Antuna He dodged the goalkeeper with a little hat, but was hit by his opponent and fell to the grass inside the area. Although the move sowed doubts among the chroniclers, the whistler chose to mark the maximum penalty.

Who asked for the ball to place it on the penalty mark was Santiago the baby Gimenez. After ratifying his decision, the central judge played his ocarina and the forward of the Mexican National Team ran to hit the ball. Although the trajectory was guessed by Nicolás Vikonis, the strength of the execution prevented him from stopping the equalizer.

Given the rumors that place him as a new player of the Feyenoord of the Eredivisie, Giménez did not diminish his performance and continued to drive the team to increase the score in his favor. It was so three minutes later of having made the throats of the Colossus of Santa Úrsula sound, the son of the legendary Christian Chaco Gimenez added his second target.

The set piece play was again crucial. Moments after receiving a foul in Puebla’s midfield, Carlos Rodriguez was positioned to send a center to the large area. The former player of the Rayados de Monterrey once again showed off his precision and beat the defense from Puebla with a precise center to the penalty area. In that place, the Chaquito he came back to rise to finish with a header and overcome Vikonis.

Giménez’s effort not only moved the fans, but also raised the spirits of the people of Puebla, who they matched the duel definitively in the 28th minute. The scoreboard did not move again in the remaining time of the game and the teams they distributed the units on the field of the Azteca Stadium. With this, Puebla remained in position number 3, while the capital did not exceed step eleven.

Hours before the start of the meeting, various media reported the news of the Imminent transfer of the Mexican to Eredivisie football. According to the medium Clear Brand, the player’s representative, Matías Bunge, confirmed that only an extraordinary event would prevent Santiago Giménez from leaving for the Dutch team. According to the agent, the Europeans will spend more than EUR 3 million in exchange for 50% of the pass.

With the news, Giménez said goodbye to the sky-blue fans, becoming one of the most beloved players on the squad. It is worth mentioning that thanks to his five goals in four games in a row, he became the top scorer of the semesterabove Rogelio Funes Mori, and exceeded its registered quota in the Opening 2020 and the Opening 2021 of four goals.

