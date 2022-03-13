Cruz Azul vs Pumas: Juan Escobar’s scissor goal

The Cruz Azul defender scored one of the best goals of the tournament with a magnificent shot after a corner kick.

The grass of the Azteca Stadium was the stage in which another chapter of a latent rivalry was developed that has been accentuated in recent years. Cruz Azul received the visit of the Pumas of the National University and in the development of the actions, the attendees witnessed a couple of brilliant plays that ended in a goal. Although both required a high degree of difficulty, the player who took the spotlight was John Escobar.

With the score tied, the teams from the capital sought at all costs to take advantage to win the three points. For this, in the second half Juan Reynoso used a more offensive strategy that gave results in a set piece play. it was the minute 69 when the local players placed the ball from the corner kick and surprised the university students.

Instead of looking for a direct service to the area, the Celestes resumed with a short touch. Uriel Antuna advanced a few meters with the ball and sent a cross to the far post of Alfredo Talavera’s goal. The Pumas defenders were confident and let the service pass as far as it was found John Escobar. Although it seemed like a difficult ball to shoot, the defender He rose into the air and executed a scissors that surpassed Jesús Corona.

The Pumas of the National University tied the match with a great collective play that culminated in Fabio Álvarez.

The spectacular pirouette of the cruzazulino overshadowed a possible foul by Pablo Aguilar on one of the rival defenders. And it is that the eyes of the referee and the players in the area focused on focusing the trajectory of the ball that rest on one of the side posts of the goal before crossing the goal line.

A few minutes earlier, during the first half, the assistants in blue and gold at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula chanted the only goal of their team. The main merit of the play was the magnificent execution despite having been attacked by the sky-blue team a minute earlier, since Andrés Lillini’s pupils knew how to handle the pressure against you to respond immediately.

Jose Rogeriro received a ball inside the area, but the iron mark of the sky-blue defender forced him to give up the ball with the cue. Without realizing it, Leonel López received the fleeting ball and, seeing himself in the same situation as his teammate, executed a further back heel to enable Favio Álvarez. The Argentine managed to make a cut towards the heart of the large area and deceive Jesús Corona before shooting, who jumped to the opposite side of the ball’s route.

Paraguayan Escobar scored one of the best in the tournament (Photo: José Méndez/ EFE)

a minute before, The Celestes surprised with the first goal of the match. At minute 29they sent a cross from the corner kick that was combed by Pablo Aguilar to make it reach the area where he was louis abram. The defender, located almost on the edge of the small area, executed a solid header and, thanks to the strength and short distance, prevented Alfredo Talavera from diverting or staying with the ball in his hands.

The exciting meeting between the teams from Mexico City favored those from La Noria with the three points and took a step towards the top of the standings, although they were in fifth place. On the other hand, in addition to having suffered the expulsion of his strategist due to the angry claims after Cruz Azul’s second goal, the university students dropped points for the second consecutive game and they stayed in tenth position from the overall table.

The teams will hardly have time to rest in the middle of the week. The Celestes will travel to Montreal to face the second leg of the quarterfinals in the Concacaf Champions League; on the weekend they will visit Pachuca. For your partthose from UNAM will try to reverse the complicated score of three to zero that they suffered in the first leg of the match against New England, while on matchday 11 they will face Necaxa; Both matches will be at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

