Cruz Azul vs. Santos: where and at what time to see the last game of Day 7

At 7:00 p.m. the ball will roll to start the last corresponding match of Day 7 of Liga MX (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

The last game of date seven of the Grita México Clausura 2022 will be played and the teams in charge of closing this day are Blue Cross and Santos Laguna. The Machine will receive on the field of Aztec stadium to the Warriors.

After the complicated week that the Torreón team experienced after staying no technical director and have been removed from the Concachampions they will look for a way to get out of the bottom of the table to start generating more points.

At 7:00 p.m. (from central Mexico) will roll the ball to start the last corresponding match of the Matchday 7 from MX League.

Where and at what time to watch Cruz Azul vs. Santos?

Cruz Azul will receive Santos Laguna at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: EFE/Andrés Herrera)

Every time the set of Blue Cross plays at home, the television station that has the transmission rights is TUDNso all the fans who cannot go to the stadium will be able to follow the live coverage of the game through the television signal. The transmission of the match will start a few minutes earlier with the details of the match preview.

Date: Sunday, February 27

Hours: 7:00 p.m.

Place: Azteca Stadium, CDMX

Transmission: TUDN and Stars channel (open TV channel 2)

Internet: through the official page of TUDNfor this you will have to have a subscription to Blim TV O Izzi

Radio: For those fans who do not have access to the Internet or to the television signal, they will be able to follow it live through the coverage of The Deportes at the sign of 730 AM and the 96.9 FM.

How do Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna get to day 7?

One of the last confrontations between Cruz Azul and Santos was in the final of the Clausura 2021 (Photo: EFE/Carlos Ramírez)



So far the squad cement plant sum 13 units which places her in the position four of the tournament standings. It is three points behind Tigres, which is in third place in the standings.

The set of John Reynoso It started with a good rhythm because so far it has four wins, a draw and a loss so far in the Closure 2022. So he will try to take advantage of his condition as a local to accumulate one more victory.

One of the most recent clashes between lagoons and cement workers it was in the final of the Guardians Clausura 2021 edition in which Cruz Azul broke its 23-year drought without a title of the First Division of Mexico. That event gave a show for all football fans.

Last Wednesday Pedro Caixinha was fired from the Santos Laguna team (Photo: EFE/José Méndez)

For its part, those of Torreón are going through an internal crisis that keeps them in the basement of the classification because they only have two points in the six rounds disputed until now, so they arrive at the Azteca with the urgency of adding a good result and starting to leave the ranking background.

Throughout the week, the Santos club experienced a series of complications and negative news. Wednesday February 23 were eliminated from the Concacaf Champions League after losing 3-1 on aggregate to Montreal.

A day later, the team’s Sports Committee Pedro Caixinha’s contract ceased due to the terrible results that he had achieved up to that moment, so in the face of the match with the cement workers Santos’ team was left without a coach.

Santos is in last place in the standings with two points (Photo: Instagram/@carlos_al1)

assigned to Eduardo Fentanes as interim technical director in which the arrival of a new helmsman for the Warriors. The trainer of basic forces will be in charge of facing Juan Reynoso’s players.

KEEP READING:

Canelo Álvarez’s plan to earn USD 160 million in seven months

The joke for which Cuauhtémoc Blanco was almost expelled from the Mexican National Team

Formula 1 belittled Checo Pérez and the fans responded with a forceful video