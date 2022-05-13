Cruz Azul vs Tigres: where and at what time to see the quarterfinals of Liga MX

(Photo: EFE/ José Méndez)

One of the most important parties of the league in the quarterfinals it will be the duel of the Machine of Cruz Azul against the UANL Tigers. the field of Aztec stadium It will be the stage in which both teams have the first 90 minutes in the search for a pass to the semifinal of the tournament and continue in the fight for the championship.

Those led by John Reynoso will receive the pupils of Miguel Louse Herrera in his stadium after qualifying for the “big football party” after having eliminated Necaxa in the playoff of the Shout Mexico Closing 2022.

While Tigres will reach the Colossus of Santa Ursula after their automatic classification to the league. It will be at 7:00 p.m. in central Mexico when the match begins.

Where and at what time to watch the first leg of the quarterfinals between Cruz Azul and Tigres?

With a capacity of 100%, the Azteca will prepare to receive all the fans celeste y feline to meet at the sports venue; With a rigorous protocol, the Liga BBVA MX explained that access to the visiting supporter will not be allowed as part of the protocol of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), so only Cruz Azul’s baton will enter.

So for those fans who cannot go to the stadium, they will be able to watch the game from the television signal that will follow the most outstanding actions of the tournament live.

For this occasion the game will be broadcast exclusively by TUDN.

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Hours: 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico)

Television transmission: TUDN

website: through the digital portal of TUDN will be able to watch the game, to access the live broadcast fans will need to have a subscription to the platform Izzi o Blim TV.

Mobile app: From the cell phone you can follow the game through the mobile applications of Izzi TV and the app TUDN.

Radio: for those who do not have internet access, they can follow the sports narration by The Deportes from the signal 730 AM y 96.9 FM.

Social networks: an alternative option to not miss the most outstanding actions of the game will be on Twitter, since the accounts @TigresOficial and @CruzAzul will follow minute by minute in which they will update the most outstanding actions of the game.

How do Tigres and Cruz Azul get to the Clausura 2022 league?

Machine qualified for the league after overcoming the playoff against Necaxa. In that game, the qualifier was defined in a penalty round because the duel was tied 1 – 1 on the general scoreboard, so penalty kicks were used.

In that game the figure of the match was Sebastian Jurado Well, he saved the three penalties that defined the classified to the next stage of the tournament.

While in the case of Tigres, after being in second place in the general table, they had two weeks off to retrieve some itemssuch was the case of Andre Pierre Gignacwho was unable to compete on the last day due to injury.

That’s why the break was good for her. squad of Louse Herrera. The last game they had in the general round of the championship was against Atlas on Day 17, a match in which they rescued a one-goal tie in the last minutes of the game.

