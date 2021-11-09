Cruz Azul would decline to leave Azteca and face Monterrey without an audience

The cement manufacturers will have to play without the public against the striped to define their pass to the league (Photo: Henry Romero / reuters)

The irregularity of Blue Cross Throughout this Grita México Apertura 2021 has led cement manufacturers to have to dispute their pass to the league through a unique match of repechage where they will face Monterrey. This has annoyed a certain sector of the Cruzzulina fans and the sports media, especially considering that they are one of the most expensive squads in Mexican soccer, and this was not enough to even get into the first four places of the regular tournament. .

As if this were not enough, the situation would become even more complicated for those led by Juan Maximo Reynoso because They will not be able to count on an audience at the Azteca Stadium for this decisive match. This was announced by the Disciplinary commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation after the blue fans were repetitive when making the famous homophobic scream during the game of the Machine against Leon.

Despite the sanction, the board of directors of La Noria would still have the option of changing the venue in order to have the fans in the stands. However, according to reports by the columnist and contributor to Record, The Sniper, the true desire of the cement producers would be not to move from the Colossus of Santa Úrsula and play against the royals without the support of their people.

“My champions SMURFS, do not believe everything you read on the networks … Although the regulations do allow you to change STADIUM … BLUE CROSS has planned to play the REPECHAJE at AZTECA against RAYADOS behind closed doors. If there is a change, notice ”, was what the columnist shared through a publication on his official Twitter account.

The homophobic screaming has already had negative consequences both locally and at the level of the Mexican team. After the fans repeated the discriminatory expression in official knockout matches, the FIFA sanctioned the Tricolor with a fine of 100 thousand Swiss francs and a penalty of two games behind closed doors, which will have to fulfill in his next two confrontations like premises within the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf.

Despite the constant campaigns against these acts, The fans have continued to ignore requests from national managers to stop expressing themselves in this way against rival goalkeepers. The FMF even decided to change the name of this league tournament referring to the importance of avoiding the famous expression. The name of the Scream Mexico Opening 2021 was announced by Mikel ArriolaHowever, this strategy has not yielded the expected results with the fans.

The match of Cruz Azul vs Monterrey There is no set date yet and the schedules for the playoff matches will surely be announced at the end of the current week. It should be noted that the matches must be played until weekend of November 20 and 21 because a close FIFA where the Mexican National Team will be measured against their peers from United States and Canada.

After the meetings of the Tricolor team, the different national teams that play with Liga MX clubs must report with their squads to resume work towards reaching these defining matches in the best way possible. Cruz Azul will contribute four players to the team led by Gerardo Tata Martino: Luis Romo, Roberto Alvarado, Julio Cesar Domínguez and Orbelín Pineda they will concentrate with El Tri for these eliminatory duels.

