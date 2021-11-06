Cruz Azul would play the repechage behind closed doors due to the homophobic cry

Cruz Azul will play the repechage without the support of their fans in the stadium, this due to the homophobic shout that was presented in their last match. (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

The Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) has already announced the punishment for Cruz Azul. The team of Machine will play a game behind closed doors as a sanction for the homophobic cry that was presented in his most recent match against León. This means that the team led by Juan Máximo Reynoso will not have the support of his audience in the playoff match, which will be vital if they want to aspire to defend their league title.

One day after the scream was raised, the Liga MX made its position public in this regard, highlighting that this type of behavior was not allowed in first division football. In his statement, he assured that the Disciplinary Commission would take action on the matter, so that 24 hours later it was made official that the celestial team will suffer a penalty, just in the most important game of the season so far.

With Cruz Azul’s loss to León, the reigning Mexican soccer champion dropped to seventh overall, thus practically securing his place in the playoffs (he can still qualify directly, but he needs a combination of results). The punishment specifies that the team The Machine will play its next game behind closed doors at home, so it is almost a fact that it will be the repechage.

Cruz Azul beat América last weekend, however, their loss to León made things difficult for them to qualify directly for Liguilla. (Photo: EFE / Carlos Ramírez)



A sector of the fans took its toll on thousands of fans. This is how the events happened, Cruz Azul vs León: the local team found themselves down on the scoreboard from minute 30. Despite their repeated attempts, they did not get a draw, so a sector of the fans showed their discontent by crying out. The first time he was present was at minute 81 and later at 83 ′. On the second occasion, the match was stopped by the referee, as indicated in the protocol.

Despite the warning, the discriminatory action occurred again at 88 ‘and 89’. This caused a second match stoppage. With official information from the MX League, it is said that the authorities of the enclosure They located the sector of the fans that yelled and they removed them of the property, they were an approximate of 140 people.

For his part, Luis Romo, the team’s leader, expressed his dissatisfaction with the screams that arose during the game. “We have to change that culture”Said the national team. Likewise, he stressed that it is necessary to eliminate this cry, as it may cost Mexico a trip to the World Cup. Now with the punishment for the team, Romo’s words are of greater weight for the celestial fans.

The match between América and Cruz Azul was one of the games with the highest attendance so far in the tournament, with more than 35,000 fans present. (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

There is still one day left in the MX League, which will dictate the matches that will take place in the playoffs. For the moment, Cruz Azul would play against Necaxahowever, the positions can change with any result. The advantage that consoled La Maquina for not qualifying directly for the Liguilla was to face one more game with the support of its public, however this situation was already ruled out.

The most recent punishment for these actions was suffered by the Mexican team. During a match of the national team, this gesture was also heard, which provoked a more severe retaliation. The Tricolor will pay an economic fine of 100,000 Swiss francs, as well as a sanction of two home games that will be played without an audience.

For now, there is still no guaranteed date for the playoff matches, however, it is a fact that these will take place after the break for the FIFA Date, in which Mexico will face the United States and Canada respectively.

