Cruzeiro reported that Ronaldo Nazario has coronavirus

Former footballer Ronaldo Nazario has tested positive for covid-19 and You will not be able to be present at the party for the 101 years of the Cruzeiro, of which he has been the majority shareholder since last month, the Brazilian club itself reported this Sunday.

The acquisition by Ronaldo of 90% of the shares of Cruzeiro was announced on December 18 and this January 2 it was expected that the Phenomenon was going to head a series of acts which will be celebrated for the 101 years of the club, which since 2019 is in the Second Division.

Nevertheless, its presence was frustrated after the positive in covid, which was confirmed this Sunday, according to a club statement in which it is also reported that Ronaldo is with “mild symptoms”, but will remain “confined” and “at rest”.

“Cruzeiro informs that this Sunday morning Ronaldo Nazário was positive for Covid-19. This makes it impossible for him to go to Belo Horizonte today, as well as his presence in the commemorative actions for the club’s anniversary ”, the Brazilian entity reported through a statement on its social networks.

“Ronaldo is fine, with mild symptoms and, on medical advice, he is now in rest and social isolation. The fact prevents him from participating in Live from January 2, an important date for the celebration of the club’s anniversary throughout the nation, “added the club.

“The phenomenon regrets not being able to participate in the activities planned for the next few days, but soon we will announce the new time of your arrival in Belo Horizonte “, explained Cruzeiro in addition to reminding fans that the event will take place under the necessary care to avoid the transmission of the virus.

Former player began his professional career precisely at the Cruzeiro, in which he was active between 1992 and 1994, when he began his European adventure, which led him to PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, ​​Inter, Real Madrid and culminated in Milan, from which in 2008 he returned to Brazil to retire at the Corinthians, in 2011.

Now, the Brazilian institution faces a very serious financial crisis and Ronaldo will disburse 400 million reais (about 72.7 million dollars) for 90% of the shares of the entity, now converted into a commercial corporation.

Ronaldo, who It is also the majority shareholder of Valladolid Spanish, has already made some controversial decisions to face this situation and begin to put the finances of the club in order, whose debts are calculated in excess of 300 million dollars.

The first one was the dismissal of coach Wanderlei Luxembourg, who had directed him in the Brazilian team and Real Madrid. The coach had been in charge of Cruzeiro since the middle of last year, when he arrived with the mission of taking the club back to the First Division, but was unsuccessful.

